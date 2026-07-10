Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Fat Joe ft. Yung Miami & Jadakiss “Victory Lap,” & More

Fat Joe ft. Yung Miami & Jadakiss “Victory Lap,” Starface & Tyga “Gave U Racks” & More | Daily Visuals 7.10.26

Published on July 10, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Atlanta Hawks v New York Knicks - Game Five
Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

Aside from being known for robbing his entire high school gym class and being a sneaker enthusiast, Fat Joe is also a well-known Knicks fan and with the Knicks finally bringing home that elusive championship trophy, y’all should’ve known Joe would work that into one of his videos at some point.

Linking up with Yung Miami and Jadakiss for the new visuals to “Victory Lap,” Joey Crack reports live from the Knicks ticker-tape parade through the Canyon of Heroes in New York City where he kicks his raps while celebrating with the crowd as we can’t help but wonder “Why the hell was Yung Miami a part of this and not Remy Ma?!” Just sayin.’

Tyga meanwhile is looking to capture that retro 80’s vibe and for his and $TARFACE’s clip to “Gave U Racks,” Tyga busts out the Jheri Curl look while counting stacks of cash and having a white woman pose up a storm for his pleasure. This was a hella random direction for him to go in, but it is what it is.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Larry June and DJ Fresh, Hit-Boy, and more.

FAT JOE FT. YUNG MIAMI & JADAKISS – “VICTORY LAP”

STARFACE & TYGA – “GAVE U RACKS”

LARRY JUNE & DJ FRESH – “ORGANIC MOTION”

HIT-BOY – “AMERICAN PIE”

CORY GUNZ FT. GRAFH – “BAG”

JAY CRITCH – “AROUND ME”

RICH THE KID – “CALLING MY LINE”

POK FT. JEREMIH – “THROW IT”

NINA SKY & STATIK SELEKTAH – “I’M HOT!”

Fat Joe ft. Yung Miami & Jadakiss “Victory Lap,” Starface & Tyga “Gave U Racks” & More | Daily Visuals 7.10.26 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

A man with dreadlocks wearing a black shirt and necklace, looking directly at the camera.

Infamous Twitter Troll @Son_ImSleep Allegedly Shot & Killed In Florida

Hip-Hop Wired
"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" 2026 - Arrivals

50 Cent Takes Petty Victory Lap After Diddy Doc Scores 3 Emmy Nominations

Hip-Hop Wired
Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Well Deserved: Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Receives 9 Emmy Nominations

Hip-Hop Wired
TURKEY-US-NATO-SUMMIT-DEFENCE

Donald Trump's Qatari Force One Reportedly Grounded Due To Security Concerns

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

A group of smiling people celebrating Black Music Month, with the text "BLK MUSIC MONTH Sounds of the Culture" and logos for G2 and Black Promoters.

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close