T.I. Says He’s Ready for Life Beyond the Mic

After a career that helped define Southern hip-hop, T.I. says he’s ready to step away from music on his own terms. The Grammy-winning rapper, born Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., recently revealed that his new album, Kill the King, will be his final studio release, bringing to a close a recording career that began with his 2001 debut, I’m Serious.

Source: Christina House / Getty

Now 45, T.I. says his priorities have shifted from chasing success to enjoying life with his wife, Tiny, and their blended family of seven children at their Atlanta home. While the household remains as lively as ever, the rapper says he’s no longer in a rush to achieve more, explaining that he’s already received everything he hoped for from the music industry.

Over the past two decades, T.I. became one of rap’s biggest stars with hits including “Bring Em Out,” “Whatever You Like,” and collaborations such as Justin Timberlake’s “My Love” and Rihanna’s “Live Your Life.” He and Tiny also brought their family into the spotlight through the VH1 reality series T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, which aired from 2011 to 2017.

Reflecting on his past, T.I. acknowledged the mistakes he made growing up in Atlanta, including criminal activity that eventually led to legal troubles. He says those experiences taught him valuable lessons and that he would encourage his younger self to focus on education and developing talents that would provide lasting opportunities.

Today, the rapper says fatherhood has become his greatest focus, noting that he’s learned to listen more than he speaks. As he prepares to embark on the King Succession tour alongside his sons Domani and King, T.I. says he’s grateful for the career he’s had and confident that it’s the right time to say goodbye to recording music.

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.