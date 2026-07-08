What We Need to Know: The Wealth Gap, Primary Elections, and More

✕ Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” the daily roundup that keeps our community informed and ready to move. From election oversight in key battleground cities and a major court ruling on 2020 election workers, to the growing gap between rising wealth and struggling households, and finally a heartfelt act of kindness from Jaylen Brown, Sybil Wilkes’ “What We Need to Know” captured the issues and moments shaping our communities. READ MORE STORIES Federal Election Monitors Head to Michigan The Department of Justice has notified Michigan officials that it will deploy federal election monitors to three major cities ahead of the Aug. 4 primary election. Detroit, Lansing, and East Lansing sit at the top of that list. Each city stands as a prominent Democratic stronghold within a swing state that carries real weight in national politics. For voters in these communities, the presence of monitors raises important questions about oversight, access, and fairness at the polls.

Judge Blocks Sweeping DOJ Subpoena in Georgia In Fulton County, Georgia, a federal judge pushed back hard against the Department of Justice. U.S. District Judge William Ray, appointed by President Trump, quashed a subpoena that demanded the personal contact information of every person who worked the 2020 election. He called the grand jury request “staggering and completely untethered to any reasonable investigative need.” The ruling also pointed out that the statute of limitations for any potential charges tied to the 2020 election has long expired. This decision protects the everyday poll workers who keep our democracy running, many of them dedicated members of our own communities.



The Wealth Gap Grows Even as Millionaires Multiply A new report from Swiss bank UBS shows that more than 440,000 Americans became millionaires last year, powered by strong stock market gains. But that headline hides a harder truth. While average wealth per adult climbed nearly 10%, median household wealth actually dropped by almost 20% once inflation is factored in. In plain terms, the gains flowed to those already at the top, while working families felt the squeeze. For our communities, this widening divide is a reminder to keep building financial knowledge, investing where we can, and supporting the businesses and institutions that keep our dollars circulating close to home.