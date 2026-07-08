Charles Barkley Politely Declined Invite to Swift-Kelce Wedding

Charles Barkley may have received one of the most sought-after invitations of the year, but the NBA legend had no interest in attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s lavish wedding.

Barkley, 63, revealed that he was invited to the couple’s star-studded ceremony at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on July 3 but decided to politely decline. Speaking on the Unfiltered with Ricky Bo & Bill Colarulo podcast on Tuesday, July 7, the longtime Inside the NBA analyst explained that skipping the event had nothing to do with the bride and groom.

“I don’t go to weddings,” Barkley said. “I don’t go to weddings or funerals, but I did get an invite, and I politely declined because I thought it was gonna be a crap show.”

Despite passing on the invitation, Barkley made it clear he holds the couple in high regard. He said he has a close relationship with Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, and has met Swift once. Still, he preferred spending the holiday weekend on the golf course rather than dressing up for one of the year’s biggest celebrity events.

“I love Travis and Jason,” Barkley said. “I’ve only met Taylor one time. But I appreciate the invitation. It was pretty special.”

Barkley wasn’t the only notable guest unable to attend. Television and radio host Ryan Seacrest also revealed he missed the wedding because of work obligations.

Swift and Kelce, both 36, celebrated with an estimated 1,000 guests, making the ceremony one of the most talked-about celebrity events of the year. The guest list included stars such as Julia Roberts, Tom Hanks, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Emma Stone and Brad Pitt. Fellow actor and comedian Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, which has been widely described as one of the biggest celebrity weddings in recent memory.