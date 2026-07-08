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Montel Williams Explains Why He Doubted Harris Presidency

Published on July 8, 2026

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Former talk show host Montel Williams is speaking out about his brief relationship with former Vice President Kamala Harris and why he never believed she would become president.

In a recent interview, Williams said Harris is “one of the smartest people” he has ever known and believes she would have made an effective president. However, he admitted he didn’t think she would win because he doesn’t believe the United States is ready to elect a woman as president.

Williams stressed that his comments were not a criticism of Harris’ qualifications or leadership. Instead, he said his opinion was based on what he sees as the country’s political landscape and the challenges female candidates continue to face.

His remarks have sparked conversation online, with many debating whether the United States is ready to elect a woman to the nation’s highest office.

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