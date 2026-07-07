Woman Alleges Graham Platner Sexually Assaulted Her

On Monday (July 6), a former girlfriend of Graham Platner, the Democratic nominee for the Senate from Maine, came forward with the allegation that he raped her when they were dating. Platner has firmly denied the incident.

Jenny Racicot, 41, was interviewed by CNN’s Jake Tapper about the assault, which was first reported by Politico earlier in the day. Racicot said that the assault took place two years into their relationship back in December 2021, at her home in Marlboro, Maine.

Racicot said that Platner had arrived at her home after she had told him not to. “I looked at him, and I remember this very specific look in his eyes. I could smell alcohol, and I was like, ‘This is different. He is heavily intoxicated,’” she said. “That blank stare was like a photographic memory that I still have of that night.”

The rape allegedly occurred shortly afterward. Racicot also said that Platner awoke the next morning, oblivious to what happened. She waited until she learned that she wasn’t pregnant to cut Platner off and end the relationship via Instagram. CNN stated that they were unable to view their messages since she deleted them and blocked Platner.

Platner released a video defending himself prior to the CNN interview, stating that “Any accusation of non-consensual behavior is categorically false.” He didn’t say whether he would drop out of the race for the Senate.