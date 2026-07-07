Newly Released Footage Shows Big Tigger And His Wife Alicia Brown Wrestling On The Ground Over His Phone

Surveillance footage shows physical altercation between Big Tigger and his estranged wife.

Big Tigger denies allegations, takes leave from radio show to focus on family.

Co-host files defamation lawsuit against Big Tigger's wife over affair accusations.

More footage has surfaced amid Big Tigger’s personal and professional struggles.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Newly released surveillance footage appears to show Atlanta radio personality, whose real name is Darian Morgan, and his estranged wife, Alicia Brown, engaged in a physical struggle inside their home.

The video, which surfaced on Instagram Tuesday after an earlier, less clear version circulated online over the weekend, shows the couple wrestling on the floor over what appears to be Morgan’s cellphone. During the altercation, a woman recording the incident can be heard repeatedly telling Morgan to stop stepping on Brown. The struggle continues as Brown remains on the ground, visibly distressed, while Morgan appears focused on retrieving his phone.

The footage is the latest development in an ongoing legal battle that has thrust the longtime Atlanta radio host into the spotlight.

Arrest and Protection Order

Morgan was arrested on June 23 on charges of battery and cruelty to children. He was later released after posting a $10,000 bond.

As part of the conditions of his release, a protective order bars him from coming within 200 yards of Brown or their children while the case moves through the court system.

The newly surfaced footage comes just over a week after another video from the couple’s Sandy Springs, Georgia, home was obtained by TMZ. In that Ring camera video, Morgan is seen handing Brown a laptop and telling her, “This is yours, never plugged it in.”

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When Brown appears to reach for another item, Morgan stops her. She responds by saying, “Take a picture.” Moments later, the footage appears to show Morgan grabbing Brown from behind, pinning her arms behind her back and dragging her toward a doorway. Brown can be heard yelling, “Get off me,” before screaming as she is forced outside the room.

Earlier this month, Brown also shared a now-deleted social media video showing an apparent facial injury while crying. In the caption, she wrote, “Someone ask my husband how my face happened,” and included the hashtag “#FrancescaAmiker.”

Big Tigger Steps Away From Radio Show

As previously reported, as the legal proceedings continue, Morgan announced that he is taking an indefinite leave from The Big Tigger Morning Show.

“For as long as I’ve been in this industry, my focus has always been to keep the spotlight on the culture and the incredible people I get to interview. But right now, my personal life is in the public eye and has become the subject of overwhelming speculation and misinformation. Through all of this, what hurts the most is being away from my son. Nothing is more important to me than being a great father. So I’ve decided to step away from the mic for a while to focus on my family and give my legal team the room they need. As I previously said, I unequivocally deny every allegation, and I am looking forward to clearing my name. Thank you so much all for the love and support.”

Morgan has consistently denied the allegations against him. During a recent broadcast, he also addressed rumors surrounding his relationship with his co-host, saying, “I appreciate the support and concern that so many people have shown. I want to say categorically that these allegations and accusations that have been circulating are false.”

Co-Host Files Defamation Lawsuit

The controversy has also pulled Morgan’s V-103 co-host, Francesca Amiker, into the public dispute.

Brown publicly accused the Emmy Award-winning entertainment reporter of having an affair with Morgan, allegations that Amiker strongly denies.

Amiker has since filed a federal defamation lawsuit against Brown, alleging that Brown used multiple social media accounts throughout May and June to falsely portray her as Morgan’s mistress and accuse her of helping destroy the couple’s marriage while condoning domestic violence.

According to the lawsuit, Amiker says her relationship with Morgan has always been strictly professional and claims Brown’s viral posts were intended to generate attention for a forthcoming app called hesaidshesaid.

According to The Grio, Amiker is seeking more than $75,000 in damages. She alleges the accusations led to widespread online harassment, canceled public appearances, delayed business opportunities, and significant damage to her professional reputation, forcing her to hire a crisis management team. A source close to the radio personality also told The Shade Room that Amiker was blindsided by being drawn into Morgan and Brown’s marital dispute.

Newly Released Footage Shows Big Tigger And His Wife Alicia Brown Wrestling On The Ground Over His Phone was originally published on bossip.com