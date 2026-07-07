10 Black Celebrity Cousins You Might Not Have Known Were Related

1. Snoop Dogg & Brandy Before becoming hip-hop royalty and an R&B icon, these two California stars were simply family. Snoop Dogg and Brandy are first cousins, which also makes rapper Ray J part of the same talented family tree. It’s no surprise music runs in their blood.

2. Whitney Houston & Dionne Warwick One of music’s greatest voices comes from one of entertainment’s most legendary families. Whitney Houston and Dionne Warwick were first cousins, and both helped shape generations of R&B and pop music. The family’s musical legacy also includes renowned opera singer Leontyne Price, who was related through the extended family.

3. Monica & Ludacris Grammy-winning singer Monica and rapper-actor Ludacris are cousins who both grew up in the Atlanta area. While they took different musical paths, each became one of the defining artists of the late 1990s and early 2000s. Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

4. Fantasia & K-Ci & JoJo American Idol winner Fantasia shares family ties with legendary R&B brothers K-Ci and JoJo Hailey of Jodeci. Strong vocals clearly run throughout the family, with each finding success in different eras of R&B.

5. Stacey Dash & Damon Dash Actress Stacey Dash and music executive Damon Dash are first cousins. While Stacey became a household name through films like Clueless, Damon helped launch Roc-A-Fella Records and played a major role in hip-hop history.

6. Ice Cube & Del the Funky Homosapien Long before becoming an acclaimed actor and producer, Ice Cube helped introduce fans to his cousin Del the Funky Homosapien. Del would go on to become one of hip-hop’s most respected independent artists and later gained worldwide recognition as the voice behind the virtual rapper Del in Gorillaz’ hit “Clint Eastwood.”

7. Gabrielle Union & Saweetie Actress Gabrielle Union and rapper Saweetie are cousins, and the two have proudly embraced their family connection over the years. Whether supporting each other on social media or attending events together, they’re proof that talent runs in the family.

8. Lenny Kravitz & Al Roker Rock legend Lenny Kravitz and longtime television personality Al Roker are cousins through their mothers. While their careers couldn’t be more different, both have become icons in their respective industries.

9. Yara Shahidi & Nas Award-winning actress Yara Shahidi and rap legend Nas are cousins through their extended family. Shahidi has spoken proudly about their relationship and the inspiration she’s drawn from her famous cousin’s career.

10. Shaquille O’Neal & Bill Bellamy NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal and comedian Bill Bellamy are cousins. Between championships, blockbuster films, comedy specials, television hosting, and business ventures, this family has certainly made its mark on entertainment.