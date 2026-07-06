10 Fun Games to Play on Your Next Road Trip
10 Fun Games to Play on Your Next Road Trip
Long stretches of highway can start to feel endless, but the right games can turn hours in the car into some of the most memorable parts of the trip. Whether you’re packed in with family for a summer vacation or hitting the road with friends, a little friendly competition and laughter make the miles fly by.
From classic guessing games to modern twists that work great with a phone or notebook, there’s something here for every age group and attention span.
No fancy equipment needed, just some creativity, quick thinking, and a willingness to be a little silly.
Here are 10 Fun Games to Play on Your Next Road Trip.
RELATED | What to Pack in a Summer Emergency Car Kit
RELATED | 8 Charming Waterfront Towns in Indiana Worth a Road Trip
The License Plate Game
Spot and check off license plates from as many different states (or countries) as possible before the trip ends.
20 Questions
One person thinks of a person, place, or thing, and everyone else has 20 yes-or-no questions to guess it.
Would You Rather
Take turns posing tough, funny, or bizarre hypothetical choices for the group to debate and defend.
The Alphabet Game
Scan road signs, billboards, and license plates to find words starting with each letter of the alphabet in order.
Two Truths and a Lie
Each player shares three statements about themselves — two true, one false — and the group votes on which is the lie.
Story Building
One person starts a story with a sentence, and each rider adds the next line, building an increasingly ridiculous tale.
Categories
Pick a category like “movies” or “animals,” then take turns naming items until someone gets stuck.
I Spy
A simple classic where one player spots an object and gives clues based on color or shape for others to guess.
Name That Tune
Play short clips of songs and see who can guess the title or artist the fastest.
The Silent Game
See who can stay quiet the longest — simple, but surprisingly competitive on a long stretch of road.
10 Fun Games to Play on Your Next Road Trip was originally published on b1057.com
-
2026 BET Awards Red Carpet Rundown : Eva Marcille, Muni Long, Teyana Taylor, Lizzo & More Bring The Fashion
-
VIDEO: Kirk Franklin Heated After Man Says He & Wife Are Going to Hell
-
Win $250 in Gas PLUS Tickets to see Ella Mai LIVE at Smart Financial
-
[VIDEO] 30 Celebs Who Starred in Commercials Before Getting Famous