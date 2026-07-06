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FIFA Stands by Balogun Decision Ahead of U.S.-Belgium Clash

FIFA has upheld its decision to overturn Folarin Balogun's suspension, rejecting Belgium's appeal before the teams meet in the World Cup Round of 16.

Published on July 6, 2026

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The United States will have one of its top attacking players available for its World Cup Round of 16 matchup after FIFA dismissed Belgium’s appeal challenging Folarin Balogun’s eligibility.

SOCCER: JUL 01 FIFA World Cup 26 Round of 32 - USA v Bosnia and Herzegovina
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

According to The Athletic, FIFA’s appeal committee ruled Monday, July 6, that Belgium’s protest was “inadmissible,” clearing the way for the U.S. striker to play against the Red Devils. The committee determined that the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) did not have legal standing to appeal FIFA’s earlier decision to overturn Balogun’s suspension.

Balogun had originally been ruled out of the knockout match after receiving a red card during the United States’ victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 1. However, FIFA reversed that suspension following a review, making the Arsenal-born forward available for Monday’s highly anticipated showdown.

The decision drew widespread attention after U.S. President Donald Trump revealed he had spoken with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and urged him to reconsider the suspension. Following FIFA’s reversal, Trump praised the outcome on Truth Social, writing that the governing body deserved credit “for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!”

Belgium’s soccer federation, however, remains dissatisfied with the process. In a statement cited by The Athletic, the RBFA said it has yet to receive the written reasoning behind FIFA’s ruling, a copy of the eligibility decision or the referee’s report related to Balogun’s dismissal. The federation argued that withholding those documents violates FIFA regulations.

The RBFA also notified the U.S. Soccer Federation that it continues to contest Balogun’s eligibility if he appears on the official team sheet, leaving open the possibility of additional action after the match.

Despite Belgium’s objections, FIFA’s ruling stands, giving the United States a significant boost as it prepares for a high-stakes knockout match with Balogun expected to lead the American attack

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