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Houston Cougars Send Multiple Players to the NBA

The University of Houston continues to build its reputation as one of the strongest programs in college basketball

Published on June 26, 2026

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Basketball
Source: Steve King / Steve King

The University of Houston continues to build its reputation as one of the strongest programs in college basketball, as several Cougars officially moved on to the NBA after a successful draft night.

Cougars Make Their Way to the League
Houston saw multiple players selected in the NBA Draft, showing the program’s ability to develop elite-level talent ready for the next step.
The drafted players include:
Kingston Flemings — Selected No. 8 overall by the Atlanta Hawks
Chris Cenac Jr. — Selected No. 27 overall by the Boston Celtics
Emanuel Sharp — Selected No. 45 overall by the Sacramento Kings
Each player brings a different skill set, from scoring ability to defensive intensity and leadership on the court.

Undrafted but Still Getting Opportunities
Not every path to the NBA comes through the draft. Houston’s Milos Uzan also earned a chance at the next level, signing an Exhibit 10 deal with the Boston Celtics after going undrafted.
These opportunities show the depth of talent coming out of the program.

Houston’s Growing Basketball Legacy
Year after year, the Cougars continue to prove they can compete with the best teams in the country and produce professional-level players. This latest group adds to a growing list of Houston alumni in the NBA.
Coaches and fans credit the program’s culture, defense-first identity, and toughness for preparing players for the next level.

What’s Next
Now the focus shifts to the NBA, where these former Cougars will compete for roster spots and playing time. Each player will need to adjust quickly to the speed and physicality of the league, but they arrive with strong preparation from Houston.

Bottom Line:
The University of Houston continues to shine on the national stage, sending another talented group of players to the NBA and reinforcing its status as a top-tier college basketball pro

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Cougars Houston Sacramento

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