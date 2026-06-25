Muni Long Says She Had One Week to Live

Source: Amazon Music / Courtesy

Grammy-winning R&B singer Muni Long is opening up about a terrifying health battle that nearly cost her life.

Long recently revealed that she underwent a double lung transplant after complications from lupus and pneumonia left her with just one week to live. The singer said her health rapidly declined while touring and doctors warned that immediate action was needed to save her life.

Diagnosed with lupus in 2014, Long shared that she became seriously ill and was later told she needed a lung transplant. Despite concerns about how the surgery could affect her singing career, she chose to move forward with the life-saving procedure.

Now months into her recovery, Long says she is feeling much better and has returned to making music. She hopes her story will inspire others living with chronic illnesses to prioritize their health and seek medical attention when needed.

The singer’s candid revelation has sparked an outpouring of support from fans across social media, with many praising her strength, resilience, and determination to keep