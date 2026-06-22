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Exclusive: Jozy Altidore, Advil And World Cup Wishes For USA

Exclusive: Jozy Altidore Talks Advil Ad & World Cup Wishes For USA

Soccer pro Jozy Altidore gave us the scoop on joining Advil to promote “No Pain More Gain," and big dreams for USA at this year's World Cup.

Published on June 22, 2026

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A smiling man wearing a white t-shirt stands in front of a red and gray wall with the text "JOZY ALTIDORE EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW" and the website "blackamericaweb.com".
Caitlyn Gaurano Photography

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has officially kicked off across the globe, bringing together soccer fans everywhere out of sheer love for the game.

One talented individual with personal ties to the sport is Jozy Altidore, a fan-favorite soccer pro who competed twice on the USA roster at World Cup 2010 and 2014. Now three years removed from retirement, the New Jersey native is embracing his entrepreneurial era with a new tech-driven soccer training platform known as Sogility and most recently a campaign alongside Advil to promote its “No Pain More Gain” initiative.

RELATED: World Cup Heartthrobs Fans Are Crushing On In 2026

With “No Pain More Gain,” Jozy and Advil are hoping to rid athletes of all ages from the common mindset of pushing their bodies to its breaking point. Although long believed to be a quality of champions, this activation is just as much a call for self-care, perseverance and listening to your body as much as it’s a promo for pain medication relief.

Take a look below at a few important stats Advil and Jozy want you to know:

  • 79% of athletes say phrases like “push through the pain” can encourage athletes to ignore body signals
  • 86% believe these phrases can put long-term health at risk
  • 78% admit they’ve played through pain to avoid letting others down
  • 87% agree that sports culture treats pain as a necessary part of success
  • 80% of athletes have continued participating in a sport despite being in pain because winning felt more important in the moment.

It’s a sentiment that Jozy himself reflected on during our exclusive chat recently at the official press event in New York City, where he explained how “pushing through the pain” during the 2014 World Cup might’ve led to his hamstring injury in the game against Ghana.

Also in our conversation, he speaks on how the sport of soccer overall has influenced his post-playing career with Sogility and its recent advancements with SogilityGO. We also had to ask about his 2026 World Cup predictions, which are bigger than simply bringing home the gold.

Watch our exclusive interview with Jozy Altidore below as he breaks down his World Cup hopes for USA, workin with Advil to push against pushing through pain and how his Haitian upbringing kept him grounded throughout his career:

Exclusive: Jozy Altidore Talks Advil Ad & World Cup Wishes For USA was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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