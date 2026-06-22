Bucks Near Giannis Decision as Celtics, Heat Emerge as Finalists

Giannis Antetokounmpo could be on the move before Tuesday’s NBA draft, with the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat emerging as the leading contenders for the Milwaukee Bucks superstar, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The Bucks have engaged in serious trade discussions with both teams and are evaluating two very different proposals. Boston’s offer is centered around five-time All-Star Jaylen Brown in a blockbuster swap of elite players. Miami’s package reportedly includes multiple players on team-friendly contracts along with significant draft assets, including the No. 13 overall pick.

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Both the Celtics and Heat are considered preferred destinations for Antetokounmpo, whose future in Milwaukee has been the subject of speculation for more than a year. Sources say the Bucks are focused solely on negotiations with Boston and Miami and are not expected to involve a third team.

Boston finished 56-26 last season despite missing much of the year with star Jayson Tatum sidelined by injury. Brown averaged a career-high 28.7 points per game and would remain in Milwaukee if included in a deal.

Miami, which went 43-39, has been searching for a franchise star to pair with Bam Adebayo since trading Jimmy Butler to Golden State last year.

Antetokounmpo’s relationship with the Bucks deteriorated over the past year as trade discussions intensified. Milwaukee finished 32-50 and missed both the playoffs and play-in tournament, ending a nine-year postseason streak. Injuries limited Antetokounmpo to 36 games, though he still averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

The two-time MVP has spent all 13 NBA seasons with Milwaukee and led the franchise to its 2021 NBA championship.