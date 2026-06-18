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Kyrie Irving ‘Ghosted’ Cleveland Cavaliers Championship Reunion

LeBron James, Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson and other members of Cleveland’s 2016 title team reunited in Scotland for the championship’s 10-year anniversary.

Published on June 18, 2026

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  • Instagram posters on the photo were quick to notice that Irving wasn’t there and called out the group for isolating the star point gawd. J.R. Smith responded, alluding to the fact that Irving was invited and didn’t show up.
  • Despite Irving not showing up for the reunion, he surely showed up during the run to the championship when he knocked down the go-ahead Game 7 shot to win the game and finish off the dramatic comeback down 3-1 to the Golden State Warriors. 
Kyrie Irving ‘Ghosted’ Cleveland Cavaliers Championship Reunion
Jason Miller / Kyrie Irving / LeBron James / Cleveland Cavaliers

The 2016 NBA champions, the Cleveland Cavaliers, reunited in the United Kingdom to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their accomplishment. 

The team decided to make a moment of it, and instead of linking up at a bar or strip club, they took their talents all the way across the pond to the United Kingdom. 

Tristan Thompson shared an Instagram photo of the moment. 

“The group chat finally linked up….,” he wrote about the photo featuring himself, LeBron James, Kevin Love, J.R. Smith, Richard Jefferson, and Channing Frye. Noticeably absent from the photo was Kyrie Irving. 

Instagram posters on the photo were quick to notice that Irving wasn’t there and called out the group for isolating the star point gawd. J.R. Smith responded, alluding to the fact that Irving was invited and didn’t show up.

“Missing none. He was invited and ghosted us all. So stop with that bs.”

But Irving’s absence didn’t appear to stop the group from having a good time. 

According to ESPN, the group golfed at Loch Lomond Golf Club in Scotland and drank expensive wine. 

Despite Irving not showing up for the reunion, he surely showed up during the run to the championship when he knocked down the go-ahead Game 7 shot to win the game and finish off the dramatic comeback down 3-1 to the Golden State Warriors. 

After winning the championship, Irving played just one more season with the team before requesting a trade to the Boston Celtics. 

In a 2022 interview with I Am Athlete, Kyrie said he was “looking for something different” when he made the trade request, Complex reports. 

“I’m continuously reminded over and over again, ‘Yo, you left ‘Bron. How could you do that?'” he said. “You got his fanbase, you got my fanbase, and you got team fanbases going at it, ‘Yo why couldn’t this work?'”

“And I say this: I asked for a trade because I was looking for something different,” he continued. “I was a man of my word when I went to the organization. I sat the higher-ups down and said, ‘Look, I know y’all have future plans, tell me right now.’ They told me their future plans, I said, ‘Look, this isn’t for me.'”

Kyrie Irving ‘Ghosted’ Cleveland Cavaliers Championship Reunion was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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