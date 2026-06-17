Listen Live
Close
Posted On The Corner

Roku Takeover and More Legal Diddy Issues

Trending on the Timeline: Roku Takeover and More Legal Diddy Issues

Roku makes headlines with a major acquisition, while Diddy faces new legal challenges on the timeline.

Published on June 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Fox to take over Roku TV, bringing its networks to your home screen
  • Diddy sued for sexual abuse, but most claims dismissed due to statute of limitations
  • Trending culture news, from media mergers to legal battles, keeps the public informed

Who did it, who done it, and who needs to quit it? The latest edition of “Trending on the Timeline” with DJ Misses just dropped the heaviest tea setting our screens ablaze. We rely on the culture’s favorite voice to bring the heat, and this week’s segment delivered a masterclass on boundaries, accountability, and protecting your peace. Let us get straight into the details of the weekend’s most explosive revelations.

From a billion-dollar media power move to a courtroom showdown involving one of music’s most talked-about names, here’s everything you need to know.

Fox’s $22 Billion Roku Takeover

Fox just made a move that’s about to change how you stream. The network announced plans to buy Roku for a cool $22 billion. That’s not a typo twenty-two billion with a B. When a company drops that kind of money, you already know change is coming fast.

So what does this mean for you and your remote? Get ready for Fox to take over your home screen. We’re talking Fox Soul, Fox 5, Fox 8, and Fox 15 all stacking up on your Roku TV. If you love Fox Soul for that culture-forward content, this could be a win more shows, more access, all in one spot.

The rollout isn’t far off either. Word is these changes should start showing up within the next couple of weeks. So keep your eyes open. The next time you fire up your Roku, the lineup might look a whole lot different. Whether you’re cool with it or not, Fox is about to be everywhere.

RELATED STORY: Diddy Sued For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Male Child Actor in 2007

RELATED STORY: 11 Best Black TV Dads Who Showed Us What Real Fatherhood Looks Like

Dawn Richard vs. Diddy: A Federal Judge Drops the Gavel

The legal drama surrounding Diddy keeps unfolding, and this latest update is a big one. Back in September 2024, singer Dawn Richard known for her run with Danity Kane filed a lawsuit against her former boss, accusing him of sexual abuse. The case grabbed headlines and added to the growing list of allegations swirling around the mogul.

Now there’s a major shift. A federal judge has dismissed the majority of Dawn’s claims. According to court documents, the judge ruled that most of her allegations were filed past the statute of limitations meaning too much time had passed for the court to move forward on them.

But it’s not a complete shutdown. The judge left one door open. Dawn has the option to refile one of her claims in New York State court. That means this story is far from over, and the next chapter could play out in a whole new courtroom.

This case is still developing, so stay tuned. As the situation shifts, we’ll keep you posted on every update because when it comes to news that moves the culture, you deserve to know the real.

Follow your girl on the ‘Gram (@djmisses) and check out Posted On The Corner for more updates.

Trending on the Timeline: Roku Takeover and More Legal Diddy Issues was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Headshot of an older African American man with gray curly hair and a serious expression.

Andre Rison Spent Weekend Behind Bars Over Impaired Driving Charge

Hip-Hop Wired
A person in a red costume stands on a platform surrounded by flames, with the word "CASINO" illuminated in large letters behind them.

Summer Smash 2026 Day 2 Recap: Baby Keem, Ian & B Jacks Keep The Energy Rolling

Hip-Hop Wired
SINGAPORE-DIPLOMACY-DEFENCE-SHANGRI-LA

G.I. Nope Pete Hegseth Clowned For Struggle Workout Video

Hip-Hop Wired
Performers on stage in colorful, stylized outfits singing into microphones during a concert or performance event.

Summer Smash 2026 Day 1: Lil Uzi Vert, Chief Keef & More Set The Tone In Chicago

Hip-Hop Wired
A group of smiling people celebrating Black Music Month, with the text "BLK MUSIC MONTH Sounds of the Culture" and logos for G2 and Black Promoters.
Trending
Smiling father and son preparing food in kitchen at home
5 Items
Family & Parenting  |  J. Bachelor

40 Great Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts for Under $100

The Turkey Leg Hut
Good Morning H-Town  |  Bennett Koffa

I Finally Tried Turkey Leg Hut… And Now I Understand Houston

21 Items
Obituaries  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Ex-NFL Player Aldon Smith Dead At 36 Just Days After Admitting To "Struggling"

A bronze statue of the goddess of justice holding scales stands in a courtroom, with two headshot photos of young men displayed below.
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

Jury Finds Karmelo Anthony GUILTY In Austin Metcalf Death

A bald, bearded man wearing a black jacket and sitting at a microphone setup, smiling at the camera. The text on his jacket reads "TLH".
Crime  |  J. Bachelor

Ex-Turkey Leg Hut Owner Admits to Firebombing Rival Venue

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close