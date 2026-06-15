7. Kat Von D Rejects Claims She Started Fire at Rental Property

A Los Angeles homeowner is publicly accusing former LA Ink star Kat Von D of being responsible for a fire that damaged his family’s Hollywood Hills rental property nearly 16 years ago.

Teva Dresbach shared the allegations in a series of TikTok videos on June 10, claiming his late mother, Deborah Dresbach, rented the home to Von D in 2008. According to Teva, he visited the property and was struck by what he described as an unusually large number of candles throughout the house.

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Teva alleges the home later caught fire and says investigators determined the cause was a candle-related blaze. He claims the fire left extensive smoke damage and burned holes in the hardwood floors, though the stone structure remained standing. Teva also alleges his family later reached a settlement with Von D that included a non-disclosure agreement signed by his mother.

In the videos, Teva said the aftermath of the fire, restoration efforts and legal proceedings placed significant stress on his mother, who later died from cancer. He said his family believes that stress contributed to her declining health.

Von D, 44, responded to the claims in her own TikTok video on June 12. While confirming she rented the home, she denied causing the fire and said she was not present when it occurred. Instead, she claimed the blaze was an electrical fire caused by faulty wiring in the basement, adding that she had previously raised concerns about the home’s electrical issues.

Von D also disputed the NDA allegation and called suggestions that she contributed to Deborah’s illness “unfair.” She described the fire as a tragedy that affected both parties, noting she lost personal belongings and a pet in the blaze.