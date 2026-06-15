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The Surprising Reason Shakira Believes Her Fate Is Tied to Soccer

Ahead of her historic halftime show, Shakira is reflecting on the soccer moments that shaped her family.

Published on June 15, 2026

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“It’s crazy that I have this connection with soccer that seems unbreakable,” Shakira said.

The singer’s World Cup journey began in 2006 when she performed “Hips Don’t Lie” alongside Wyclef Jean. Four years later, she debuted what would become one of the tournament’s most iconic anthems, “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa),” at the 2010 World Cup.

Mexico v South Africa: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026
Source: Carl Recine / Getty

That performance changed her life in more ways than one. During the tournament, Shakira met retired soccer star Gerard Piqué, the father of her two sons, Milan and Sasha.

“That’s why I call my kids the ‘Waka’ kids,” she said. “I think they were born because of that song.”

Shakira credits the World Cup with leading her to “the best thing that has happened to me” — her children.

Her World Cup memories continued in 2014 when she performed “La La La (Brazil 2014)” while pregnant with Sasha, a secret fans quickly suspected.

Now, the singer is preparing to make history as part of the World Cup Finals’ first-ever halftime show on July 18 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. She’ll co-headline the event alongside Madonna and BTS.

Asked why she continues returning to the World Cup stage, Shakira offered a simple explanation: “Fate.”

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