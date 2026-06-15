97.9 The Box’s Keisha Nicole Named An Official World Cup Stadium Host

Source: 97.9 The Box / Keisha Nicole

Houston’s own Keisha Nicole is taking her talents to one of the biggest stages in sports. The beloved midday host of The Keisha Nicole Show on 97.9 The Box has officially been selected as an Official Stadium Host for the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches in Houston, putting one of the city’s most recognizable voices at the center of the global event.

As Houston welcomes the world, Keisha Nicole will play a key role in energizing fans inside the stadium, helping bring the excitement, culture, and entertainment that the World Cup is known for. Houston officially kicked off its World Cup festivities on June 14, with thousands of fans from across the globe arriving in the city. From Mexico and Brazil to Nigeria, England, and beyond, the city has transformed into a melting pot of cultures, all united by the game of soccer.

“To represent Houston on the world’s biggest stage is truly an honor. As someone who loves sports and deeply believes in the power of this city, this moment means so much to me. Houston is one of the most diverse and culturally rich cities in the world, with incredible food, music, energy, and people. To help welcome fans from every corner of the globe and showcase what makes H-Town special is both a privilege and a responsibility I’m proud to carry.”

For Keisha Nicole, this moment marks another major accomplishment in a career built on connecting with the city and its people. For Houston, it’s another reminder that when the spotlight shines brightest, the city’s culture, diversity, and talent always rise to the occasion. With the World Cup now underway, Keisha Nicole is set to help deliver unforgettable moments for fans both inside the stadium and around the world.