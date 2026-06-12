FIFA Fan Survival Guide: Beat the Commute

Source: Breanna Loose / Breanna Loose

As soccer fans from around the world descend on North America for FIFA action, one thing is certain: getting to and from matches could be just as challenging as the games themselves. With millions expected to travel during the tournament, planning ahead can make the difference between enjoying the experience and missing kickoff.

1. Arrive Early

Experts recommend arriving at stadiums several hours before kickoff to account for traffic, security checks, and transportation delays. Many venues expect large crowds and long entry lines.

2. Use Public Transportation

Host cities are encouraging fans to use trains, buses, and other public transit options whenever possible. Transportation officials say public transit will often be the fastest and most reliable way to reach stadiums.

3. Download Your Digital Ticket Before Leaving

Tickets are digital, and stadium networks can get overloaded on match day. Save your ticket to your phone before you leave.

4. Know the Bag Policy

Most stadiums require clear bags and enforce strict size rules. Check stadium policies ahead of time to avoid delays at security.

5. Stay Hydrated

Fans are typically allowed to bring one sealed water bottle (up to 20 oz). Water stations will also be available inside and around venues.

6. Have a Post-Game Plan

Rideshare prices surge and traffic backs up after matches. Decide how you’re getting home before kickoff.

7. Enjoy the Fan Festivals

Many host cities will feature FIFA Fan Festivals with live screenings, food, music, and entertainment for fans without tickets.

The FIFA tournament will bring unforgettable energy—but smart planning will make the experience smoother from start to finish