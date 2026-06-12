Listen Live
Close
Good Morning H-Town

FIFA Fan Survival Guide: Beat the Commute

As soccer fans from around the world descend on North America for FIFA action, one thing is certain: getting to and from matches

Published on June 12, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mala Luna 2018
Source: Breanna Loose / Breanna Loose

As soccer fans from around the world descend on North America for FIFA action, one thing is certain: getting to and from matches could be just as challenging as the games themselves. With millions expected to travel during the tournament, planning ahead can make the difference between enjoying the experience and missing kickoff.

1. Arrive Early
Experts recommend arriving at stadiums several hours before kickoff to account for traffic, security checks, and transportation delays. Many venues expect large crowds and long entry lines.

2. Use Public Transportation
Host cities are encouraging fans to use trains, buses, and other public transit options whenever possible. Transportation officials say public transit will often be the fastest and most reliable way to reach stadiums.

3. Download Your Digital Ticket Before Leaving
Tickets are digital, and stadium networks can get overloaded on match day. Save your ticket to your phone before you leave.

4. Know the Bag Policy
Most stadiums require clear bags and enforce strict size rules. Check stadium policies ahead of time to avoid delays at security.

5. Stay Hydrated
Fans are typically allowed to bring one sealed water bottle (up to 20 oz). Water stations will also be available inside and around venues.

6. Have a Post-Game Plan
Rideshare prices surge and traffic backs up after matches. Decide how you’re getting home before kickoff.

7. Enjoy the Fan Festivals
Many host cities will feature FIFA Fan Festivals with live screenings, food, music, and entertainment for fans without tickets.

The FIFA tournament will bring unforgettable energy—but smart planning will make the experience smoother from start to finish

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago

New Book Details Trump White House Rocked By Epstein Files

Hip-Hop Wired
The 79th Annual Tony Awards - Show

Megan Thee Stallion Links With David Guetta & EJAE For Official FIFA World Cup Anthem

Hip-Hop Wired
Two men wearing red and camouflage clothing, one with a Yankees cap, posing together in a room with wooden paneling.

JAŸ-Z & Eminem Will Reconnect On Rakim's Upcoming Collab LP

Hip-Hop Wired
Onyx Monday Nights Hosted By Gucci Mane

Date For Pooh Shiesty's Trial Pushed Back Until 2027

Hip-Hop Wired
R&B Lovers Tour Houston
Trending
Two people, a woman in a burgundy coat and a man in a black jacket, standing in front of a wall with numbers.
Radio One Exclusives  |  J. Bachelor

Dallas DJ ‘DJ ASAP’ and His Wife Get 40 Years in $30M Pyramid Scheme

Ornate stone building with a large winged statue above the entrance.
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

Karmelo Anthony Sentenced to 35 Years in Prison

Person clasped hands waiting or praying
30 Items
Radio One Exclusives  |  J. Bachelor

Gone Too Soon: 30 Celebrities Lost to Drug Related Deaths

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - September 02, 2025
8 Items
Crime  |  J. Bachelor

Celebs React to Karmelo Anthony Verdict

Do it For Dad 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Show Dad He’s The Best! Enter the ‘Do it For Dad Lunch’ Giveaway

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close