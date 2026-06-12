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Dwayne Johson Shares Cancer Scare Experience

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is sharing details about a recent health scare that left him fearing the worst. The actor and former

Published on June 12, 2026

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Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is sharing details about a recent health scare that left him fearing the worst. The actor and former WWE superstar revealed that he discovered a painful lump and immediately sought medical attention to determine whether it could be cancer.

After undergoing testing and an ultrasound, doctors confirmed that the lump was not cancerous. Johnson said the experience was a reminder of how quickly life can change and highlighted the importance of paying attention to your health and getting checked when something doesn’t feel right.

The Rock also encouraged men to be proactive about their health, noting that early detection and regular checkups can make a major difference. While the scare turned out to be a false alarm, Johnson said it gave him a greater appreciation for his health and family.

Now healthy and back to his busy schedule, Johnson hopes his story inspires others to take their health seriously and seek medical advice whenever they notice unusual symptoms

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