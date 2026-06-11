Knicks Win! New York Erupts As Spurs Blow 29-Point Lead In NBA Finals Game 4

Knicks overcame 29-point deficit to defeat Spurs in dramatic fashion.

OG Anunoby's last-second shot is hailed as an iconic moment in New York basketball.

Knicks fans, including celebrity Taylor Swift, celebrate the team's historic comeback.

Source: Al Bello / Getty

If you weren’t watching, you missed history.

Last night, in game 4 of the NBA Finals, the New York Knicks did what was previously impossible in professional basketball, they came back from a 29-point deficit to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 in the most stunning fashion possible.

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Let’s get this out of the way now, yeah, the news is about the Knicks winning but the story is OG Anunoby. #8 will never pay for meal, drink, valet, hell, he might not even have to pay his rent anymore after making the shot that will be as immortal in NYC as Times Square itself. Someone somewhere in the Big Apple is probably making a statue right now. Just look at this.

With only 1.2 seconds on the clock, the shot that Karl-Anthony Towns has dubbed “The right hand of God” is the stuff of legend. Knicks head coach Mike Brown agrees.

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“That has to be the most iconic shot in the history of New York basketball,” Knicks coach Mike Brown said.

Source: Anadolu / Getty

In the post-game press conference, Anunoby spoke about what it took for him and his teammates to persevere in such a difficult situation.

“We’re a resilient group. We’ve been through a lot,” Anunoby said. “We’ve come back plenty of times when we’re behind. Just staying with it, weathering the storm, not being too down or angry or frustrated.”

There is no shortage of celebrity Knicks fans and all the usual suspects were in the building last night, and one not-so-usual suspect. Taylor Swift turned the heads of fans when she walked to her courtside seats with actress pal Marissa Haritgay.

Source: Dustin Satloff / Getty

Swift’s appearance also turned the heads of the media covering the game. According to TMZ, ESPN’s Monica McNutt was captured on a hot mic poo-pooing Taylor and her seemingly sudden Knicks fandom.

As you might imagine, this clip swiftly made its way to the Swifties, and they have been talking crazy to McNutt relentlessly in a way that only bots and unhinged thumb thugs can. At this time, McNutt has not responded to the “controversy,” and we honestly hope she doesn’t.

It is what it is.

This morning, the Knicks fan with the loudest microphone in America, Stephen A. Smith, was beside himself with jubilation on ESPN’s First Take.

Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals is on Saturday night in San Antonio. It is a must-win if the Spurs want an opportunity to right their Game 4 wrongs and bring the fight back to New York City.

Knicks Win! New York Erupts As Spurs Blow 29-Point Lead In NBA Finals Game 4 was originally published on bossip.com