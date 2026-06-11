Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Launch New Mobile Game ‘Orange Pop!’

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are expanding their brand into gaming with the launch of Orange Pop!, a free-to-play mobile game now available on the App Store and Google Play.

The match-3 puzzle game features original voice performances from the longtime comedy duo, bringing their signature humor and friendship directly into the gameplay experience. Players can unlock surprises, hidden content, customizable avatars, and special reactions from Thompson and Mitchell as they progress through the orange-soda-inspired adventure.

“We’re excited to have our own game out,” Mitchell said. “When fans play, it’s a lot of surprises that are inside of it too that you’re going to love. You’re gonna unlock stuff in there. A lot of fun secrets.”

Thompson added that the game offers unique features and plenty of replay value. “There’s a lot of different things that you can do with the avatars and stuff, and different levels,” he said. “As it goes on, you might get addicted. But we want everyone to play and have fun.”

Unlike traditional match-3 games, Orange Pop! incorporates exclusive jokes, commentary, and interactions from the pair, creating an experience designed for both longtime fans and a new generation of players.

The game is the latest project in the growing Kenan & Kel universe. Thompson and Mitchell are also developing the feature film Kenan & Kel Meet Frankenstein through Artists for Artists and Range.

In addition, the duo is working on their first comic book series, Kenan & Kel Meet Zombies, which follows them as they battle undead miners, cowboys, and settlers after a chemical accident awakens a long-buried Old West town. The comic will be published by Range Comics, a division of Range Media Partners.