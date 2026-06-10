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Soulja Boy Invites Fans to Enroll in Rapper University

Rapper and entrepreneur Soulja Boy is making headlines after announcing the launch of his own educational platfor

Published on June 10, 2026

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Soulja Boy
Source: ATL Pics / ATL Pics

Rapper and entrepreneur Soulja Boy is making headlines after announcing the launch of his own educational platform called “Rapper University.”

The announcement comes shortly after internet personality Kai Cenat generated massive attention with his “Streamer University” concept. Soulja Boy appears to be putting his own spin on the idea by creating a program focused on aspiring rappers and music artists.

According to promotional materials shared on social media, Rapper University aims to teach students how to rap, write songs, record music, perform on stage, and build a successful career in the music industry. The slogan featured in the announcement encourages artists to “turn your bars into a legacy.”

Soulja Boy invited fans and aspiring musicians to participate by sending him direct messages and expressing interest in joining the program. In his post, he described the project as an opportunity for upcoming artists to learn directly from someone who has spent years navigating the music business.

The announcement quickly sparked reactions online, with many fans praising the creativity behind the idea, while others questioned what the curriculum and enrollment process might look like. Regardless of the response, the launch has generated significant conversation across social media.

Known for embracing internet culture and innovative marketing strategies throughout his career, Soulja Boy continues to find new ways to connect with fans and aspiring artists. Whether Rapper University becomes a long-term educational platform or a special event, it has already captured the attention of the hip-hop community.

What Students Could Learn at Rapper University

  • Songwriting and lyric development
  • Recording techniques
  • Performance skills
  • Music promotion and branding
  • Navigating the music industry
  • Building a fan base through social media

As more details emerge, fans will be watching closely to see how Soulja Boy plans to bring Rapper University to life and whether it can make a real impact on the next generation of artists.

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