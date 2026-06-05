10 Years Later: How Fetty Wap’s “Trap Queen” Changed Hip-Hop Forever

At a time when hip-hop was rapidly evolving, Fetty Wap’s sound felt fresh. The song’s catchy hook, memorable production, and genuine chemistry between Fetty and the woman he affectionately called his “Trap Queen” helped make it an instant favorite.

A Record-Breaking Rise “Trap Queen” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and helped launch one of the most impressive breakout years in recent hip-hop history. Following the success of the song, Fetty Wap scored hit after hit, including: 679

My Way

Again

RGF Island In 2015, he became the first male rapper since Eminem to have four songs simultaneously in the Billboard Top 10.

More Than Just A Hit What made “Trap Queen” special wasn’t just the numbers. Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The song became a cultural moment. It inspired memes, dance videos, remixes, and countless social media captions. Even people who didn’t regularly listen to hip-hop knew every word to the chorus. The phrase “Trap Queen” quickly entered pop culture vocabulary and became one of the most recognizable song titles of the 2010s.

Where Is Fetty Wap Now? While his career has seen ups and downs over the years, Fetty Wap’s impact on modern rap remains undeniable. His melodic style helped pave the way for a generation of artists who blurred the lines between singing and rapping. Even today, “Trap Queen” remains a staple at parties, cookouts, clubs, and throwback playlists.