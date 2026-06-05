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Here Are The 12 HISD Campuses Closing in 2026

Published on June 4, 2026

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Humble ISD Teacher Caught with Student at Hotel
Source: General / Radio One

Houston Independent School District will move forward with a major campus consolidation plan at the end of the 2025-26 school year, resulting in the closure or merger of 12 schools across the district. HISD officials say the decision comes after years of declining student enrollment, underutilized buildings, and rising maintenance costs. District leaders believe the changes will help position HISD for long-term financial stability while improving learning environments for students.

Superintendent Mike Miles has emphasized that the closures are intended to strengthen academic outcomes rather than reduce educational opportunities. During a February board meeting, Miles said students affected by the changes will transition into campuses with improved facilities and stronger instructional programs. The district’s broader goal remains achieving all “A” and “B” rated campuses by the 2027-28 school year.

Under the plan, several elementary schools will close and students will be reassigned to neighboring campuses. Other schools will merge or share facilities while maintaining separate identities. HISD officials have also pledged to continue services for emergent bilingual students, gifted and talented programs, special education students, and pre-K families impacted by the transitions.

CampusGrade LevelStatus for 2026-27
Middle College High School at Houston Community College GulftonHigh SchoolClosing and students reassigned
Alcott Elementary SchoolElementaryClosing and students reassigned
Briscoe Elementary SchoolElementaryClosing and students reassigned
Burrus Elementary SchoolElementaryClosing and students reassigned
Franklin Elementary SchoolElementaryClosing and students reassigned
Nat Q. Henderson Elementary SchoolElementaryClosing and students reassigned
Port Houston Elementary SchoolElementaryClosing and students reassigned
Ross Elementary SchoolElementaryClosing and students reassigned
Cage Elementary SchoolElementaryCo-locating with another campus while retaining identity
Hobby Elementary SchoolElementaryCo-locating with another campus while retaining identity
Fleming Middle SchoolMiddle SchoolMerging with McReynolds Middle School
McReynolds Middle SchoolMiddle SchoolMerging with Fleming Middle School

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