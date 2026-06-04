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Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Targeted by Hecklers in Finals Opener

Courtside conduct is under scrutiny after Jalen Brunson reported repeated vulgar taunts from fans during the New York Knicks Game 1 Finals win, prompting an NBA investigation into the incident.

Published on June 4, 2026

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The NBA is reviewing an incident involving New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson after two courtside fans allegedly directed vulgar and profane remarks toward him late in Game 1 of the Finals.

2026 NBA Finals - Game One
Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty

According to reports, the comments, which centered around accusations of “flopping,” escalated into repeated taunts as the fourth quarter wound down. Following the game, Brunson approached referee Scott Foster to address the situation. While the conversation was not confrontational, Brunson made it clear he wanted action taken, as the official had been within earshot of the remarks during the game.

Despite the exchange, the fans reportedly continued their behavior, prompting further concern and ultimately drawing the attention of the league office. The NBA is now looking into the matter and could take disciplinary action depending on the findings.

2026 NBA Finals - Game One
Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty

Brunson chose not to speak publicly about the incident during his postgame media availability, instead keeping the focus on the Knicks’ performance. His play on the court was a major storyline, as he led his team with poise in a crucial Finals opener.

Head coach Mike Brown praised Brunson’s leadership and ability to deliver in high-pressure moments, emphasizing the team’s trust in their star guard. The Knicks secured a 105-95 victory over the San Antonio Spurs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Game 2 is set for Friday in San Antonio, while the league continues its review of the fan conduct.

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