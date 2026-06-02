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Why Long.Live.A$AP Still Has Me Ready For A$AP Rocky’s Show

Why Long.Live.A$AP Still Has Me Ready For A$AP Rocky’s Houston Show

Published on June 2, 2026

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ASAP Rocky Calvin Klein I Speak My Truth Campaign
Source: Calvin Klein/Photography by Mario Sorrenti / Calvin Klein/Photography by Mario Sorrenti

Some albums age. Some albums become memories. And then some albums become part of your personality. Long.Live.A$AP came out during such a specific era of hip-hop. Everything felt bigger, flashier and cooler. Rocky somehow managed to pull together New York rap, Southern influence, fashion, Houston inspiration and experimental production into one project that felt polished but effortless. That’s hard to do.

And honestly? This is still one of Rocky’s best albums. This project gave us records like “Goldie,” which immediately became one of those confidence records that felt larger than life. “F***in’ Problems” was unavoidable and still feels like an event every time it comes on. “Wild For The Night” showed Rocky was willing to get weird sonically and push boundaries. Then songs like “Phoenix” and “Suddenly” reminded people there was more depth to him than people sometimes gave him credit for.

But for me, Long.Live.A$AP wasn’t just an album with hits. It felt like atmosphere. Late-night drives. Fashion inspiration. Being outside. Feeling cooler than you actually were. And Rocky was one of those artists that made rap feel stylish again. His visuals, his aesthetic, his performances and his ability to blend worlds together always stood out to me.

That’s why I’m honestly excited that later this month A$AP Rocky is finally bringing that energy to Houston. Rocky’s Alter Ego Tour stops at Toyota Center on June 20, and I already know this is going to be one of those concerts where hearing these records live is going to unlock a completely different level of nostalgia. I want the visuals. I want the production. I want the crowd yelling every word to “Goldie.” I want to see what these songs feel like in a packed arena all these years later. Because albums like Long.Live.A$AP don’t disappear. They grow with you. And this month Houston gets to experience it live. Bennett Knows.

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