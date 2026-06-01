Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

M.I.A. Sues Kid Cudi For $2.8 Million After Being Rem...

M.I.A. Sues Kid Cudi For $2.8 Million After Being Removed From Rebel Ragers Tour

According to reports, M.I.A. has filed a $2.8 million lawsuit against Kid Cudi following her removal from his Rebel Ragers Tour earlier this month. The lawsuit alleges that Cudi played a role ...

Published on June 1, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

M.I.A. Sues Kid Cudi For $2.8 Million After Being Removed From Rebel Ragers Tour

Things are getting messy between Kid Cudi and M.I.A.

According to reports, M.I.A. has filed a $2.8 million lawsuit against Kid Cudi following her removal from his Rebel Ragers Tour earlier this month. The lawsuit alleges that Cudi played a role in having the rapper removed from the tour after comments she made during a performance sparked backlash from fans.

RELATED: Kid Cudi Joins The Fun & Hits The ‘Maui Wowie’ Trend

RELATED: Kid Cudi Drops M.I.A. From Tour Over Offensive “Illegals” Rant

RELATED: Kid Cudi with M.I.A., Big Boi, and me n ü – at Ruoff Music Center!

The legal dispute centers around an agreement between M.I.A., her company Neet Touring LLP, and tour promoter Live Nation. M.I.A.’s legal team claims she was guaranteed $2.8 million regardless of what was said during her performances and argues that her dismissal violated the terms of that agreement.

The controversy began during a May 2 stop in Dallas when M.I.A. delivered a political rant that drew boos from some audience members. Days later, Kid Cudi announced on social media that she would no longer be part of the tour, stating that he did not want “offensive remarks” made at his shows and that fans had expressed concerns about her comments.

M.I.A. quickly pushed back, defending her statements and accusing critics of taking her comments out of context. Now, the disagreement has moved from social media to the courtroom.

The Rebel Ragers Tour launched in April and is scheduled to make stops in more than 30 cities across the United States. As of now, Kid Cudi’s representatives have not publicly responded to the lawsuit.

What do you think? Was Kid Cudi right to remove M.I.A. from the tour, or should artists have complete freedom to express themselves on stage?

M.I.A. Sues Kid Cudi For $2.8 Million After Being Removed From Rebel Ragers Tour was originally published on hot1009.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

White House Memorial Day

Donald Trump Is BIG MAD After Artists Drop Out From His Struggle Great American State Fair, Suggests Himself As A Replacement

Hip-Hop Wired
MTV Unplugged: Jay-Z

Afro-Hov: Jaÿ-Z At Roots Picnic Aims Fire At Drake, Nicki, Dame & More, Hip-Hop Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
NYC Mayor Mamdani joins Eid al-Adha prayers in Bronx

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Announces COGE, Social Media Appreciates The DOGE Trolling

Hip-Hop Wired
Latto x D'USSE Event Photos

Latto Drops ‘Big Mama,’ Walks Back Retirement Album Comments

Hip-Hop Wired
R&B Lovers Tour Houston
Trending
Texas
16 Items
Black Music Month  |  J. Bachelor

The 15 Most Streamed Texas Rappers Might Surprise You

Do it For Dad 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Show Dad He’s The Best! Enter the ‘Do it For Dad Lunch’ Giveaway

Night Police Sirens
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

SWAT Raids Houston Club, Hundreds Of Thousands In Cash Found

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

[VIDEO] Jay-Z Fires Shots At Kanye, Drake, Nicki, Dame Dash & More

Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

All The Best Bars From Jay-Z’s Roots Picnic Freestyle DECODED

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close