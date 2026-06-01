Josh Jacobs Released From Jail as Investigation Remains Ongoing

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs has been released from jail after prosecutors declined to file charges at this time following an alleged domestic violence incident.

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Jacobs, 28, was arrested on May 26 in connection with an incident that reportedly occurred on May 23. According to jail records, he had been facing felony allegations of strangulation and suffocation, along with misdemeanor allegations including battery, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, and intimidation of a victim.

However, the Brown County District Attorney’s Office announced that it is not yet prepared to make a formal charging decision. In a statement, District Attorney David L. Lasee said prosecutors have requested additional investigation because there may be further evidence that could impact whether charges are ultimately filed and what those charges could be.

As a result, Jacobs was released from custody while the investigation continues.

“The investigation remains ongoing,” the District Attorney’s Office said, noting that a final charging decision will be made at a later date.

Attorneys representing Jacobs welcomed the decision, saying they were “extremely pleased” that their client had been released and that no criminal charges have been filed.

The legal team also reiterated its belief that a full review of the evidence will support Jacobs’ innocence.

“As we previously stated, we encourage everyone to keep an open mind while the matter is fully reviewed,” the attorneys said. “We remain confident that, once all of the evidence is gathered and evaluated, it will confirm that no charges should be brought against Josh in the future.”

No timetable has been announced for a final charging decision.