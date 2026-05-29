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Megan Thee Stallion Stuns in Swirl-Print Swimsuit at Miami Show

Megan Thee Stallion officially kicked off hot girl summer at the 2026 Paraiso Miami Swim Week, turning heads as she closed the runway for her swimwear brand, Hot Girl Summer.

Published on May 29, 2026

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The heat in Miami wasn’t just coming from the sun.

As cameras flashed beneath the glowing runway lights at the 2026 Paraiso Miami Swim Week, the crowd erupted when Megan Thee Stallion made her final appearance of the night. Music thundered through the venue while the rapper confidently strutted down the catwalk, closing the show for her swimwear brand, Hot Girl Summer.

Hot Girl Summer Swimwear by Megan Thee Stallion - Paraiso Miami Swim Week 2026 - Runway
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Wearing a bold cutout one-piece with a brown-and-white swirl pattern, Megan looked every bit like the queen of summer herself. The halter neckline framed her sun-kissed glow, while chunky resin bracelets clinked softly against her wrists with every step. Ivory shell earrings caught the light as her sleek high ponytail swayed dramatically behind her. White stiletto pumps clicked against the runway, commanding attention from every corner of the room.

Fans cheered as she paused at the end of the stage, striking a pose that seemed effortless yet powerful. For many in the audience, this wasn’t just a fashion show—it was a celebration of confidence, body positivity, and owning your moment unapologetically.

Since launching in 2025, the Hot Girl Summer swimwear line has become known for offering stylish, affordable pieces for every body type, with sizes ranging from XS to XXL. And judging by the energy in Miami that night, Megan’s vision was bigger than swimsuits.

She wasn’t just selling fashion.

She was selling the feeling of summer itself.

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