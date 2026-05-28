Listen Live
Close
News

Rick Ross Trolls 50 Cent, Offering Some Money To Clean His Yacht

50 Cent and Rick Ross might be destined to troll each other forever.

Published on May 28, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Reserve Cup Miami 2026 - January 24
Source: Jason Koerner / Getty

50 Cent and Rick Ross might be destined to troll each other forever.

Rozay is clearly nowhere near done taking shots at the New York rapper. During a recent interview, the Port of Miami MC joked about giving 50 Cent a job cleaning the bottom of his yacht.

“I’ll let Fifty wash the bottom of my yacht. I don’t like to see nothing green at the bottom. He can get to scoop the goggles, the mouthpiece, the fins on his feet, and he could flap like flipper. That would be a good business, wouldn’t it be?”

Ross then doubled down on the jab by claiming the paycheck would be similar to what 50 earns from his TV series, Power.

“He would get paid [for cleaning the yacht] just like if it was Power. He doesn’t own Poer. He doesn’t own none of that. His 10 million-selling album, he doesn’t own Get Rich Or Die Tyin’. That’s why he never promotes it. He makes nothing.”

This beef will never end…

Last month, Ross also took aim at 50 Cent during an appearance on Joe and Jada’s podcast, where he joked about using his oversized ring to slap the G-Unit rapper.

“Just imagine if I had the chance to slap 50 with this sh*t right here.”

At this point, neither Rick Ross or 50 Cent are letting up.

Rick Ross Trolls 50 Cent, Offering Some Money To Clean His Yacht was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Young Jeezy Celebrates His VIBE Magazine Cover Debut

VIBE Announces Return Of Print Magazine

Hip-Hop Wired
ONE Musicfest 2025

Ray J Reportedly Still In The Hospital After Getting Knocked The Hell Out

Hip-Hop Wired

Clip Of Cheyenne Bryant Calling Touré "Softy" Resurfaces

Hip-Hop Wired
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors

As Planned, Drake Becomes 1st Artist To Take Top 3 Spots On Billboard's Top 200 Chart

Hip-Hop Wired
R&B Lovers Tour Houston
Trending
Do it For Dad 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Show Dad He’s The Best! Enter the ‘Do it For Dad Lunch’ Giveaway

Prison to Hollywood
13 Items
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

Kids in Pool
17 Items
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

Sun, Fun, Fitness & Games: Amazing Summer Deals for Kids in Houston

Hyatt Baytown Hotel
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

Win a Family BAYcation at The Hyatt and a Juneteenth VIP Experience

tiger shark, galeocerdo cuvier, swimming, durban, south africa
Good Morning H-Town  |  J-Mac

Shark Bite Reported Offshore Near Galveston Island

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close