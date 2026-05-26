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Ranking The NBA's Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

Ranking The NBA’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

Exploring the financial powerhouses behind NBA franchises: a deep dive into the league's wealthiest team owners.

Published on May 26, 2026

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  • Owners leverage their fortunes to construct elite teams and facilities, wielding cultural influence.
  • Ownership has evolved into a highly profitable venture, with franchise values soaring and global expansion.
  • Owners face pressure to deliver success, balancing team performance, fan interests, and community impact.
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Ranking The NBA’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

The world of NBA ownership is a fascinating blend of sports passion, business acumen, and staggering wealth.

Owning an NBA team is more than just a financial investment, it’s a status symbol, a gateway to cultural influence, and a chance to shape the future of one of the most popular sports leagues in the world.

The financial landscape of NBA ownership is as diverse as the league itself, with billionaires from industries like tech, real estate, entertainment, and retail bringing their unique expertise to the table.

At the top of the list are individuals whose net worths rival the GDPs of small countries, wielding their fortunes to build championship-caliber teams and state-of-the-art arenas.

These owners often use their teams as extensions of their personal brands, leveraging their influence to make waves both on and off the court.

Meanwhile, others take a more understated approach, focusing on long-term growth and community impact.

The NBA’s financial ecosystem has also evolved dramatically in recent years, with skyrocketing franchise valuations, lucrative media deals, and global expansion opportunities.

This has made team ownership not just a passion project but a highly profitable venture.

However, with great wealth comes great responsibility, as owners face the pressure of delivering success to their teams, fans, and cities.

Take a look below at Ranking The NBA’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom.

RELATED | Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

Los Angeles Clippers | Steve Ballmer – $155.8 billion Net Worth

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game
Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Steve Ballmer, the former CEO of Microsoft, is widely recognized for his energetic personality and leadership during Microsoft’s rise to dominance in the tech industry.

Since purchasing the Clippers in 2014, Ballmer has been a passionate and hands-on owner, investing heavily in the team and its facilities.

Dallas Mavericks | Miriam Adelson, Patrick Dumont – $39.9 billion Net Worth

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Miriam Adelson, a physician and philanthropist, is the widow of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson.

Patrick Dumont, her stepson, is a key figure in managing the family’s business interests.

Together, they are known for their involvement in philanthropy and business, with the Mavericks being a significant part of their portfolio.

Toronto Raptors | Larry Tanenbaum – $2.0 billion Net Worth, Rogers Communications – $30.0 billion (company valuation) Net Worth

Orlando Magic v Toronto Raptors
Source: Cole Burston / Getty

Larry Tanenbaum is a prominent Canadian businessman and chairman of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Raptors.

He is a well-known figure in Canadian sports, also involved with the NHL’s Maple Leafs.

Rogers Communications, a major telecommunications company, is a co-owner of the team.

Memphis Grizzlies | Robert J. Pera – $29.6 billion Net Worth

Robert Pera, founder of Ubiquiti Networks, is a tech entrepreneur who brought innovation to the wireless networking industry.

Known for his low-profile demeanor, Pera has quietly built the Grizzlies into a competitive NBA franchise.

Cleveland Cavaliers | Dan Gilbert – $26.7 billion Net Worth

Cleveland Cavaliers Introduce John Beilein
Source: Jason Miller / Getty

Dan Gilbert, founder of Rocket Mortgage, is a household name in the mortgage and real estate industries.

He is also known for his role in the Cavaliers’ 2016 NBA Championship and his efforts to revitalize downtown Detroit.

Denver Nuggets | Ann Walton Kroenke – $21.3 billion Net Worth

2012 NBA Playoffs - Nuggets vs Lakers
Source: John Leyba / Getty

Ann Walton Kroenke, an heir to the Walmart fortune, is part of the Kroenke family, which owns multiple sports franchises, including the Nuggets.

She is known for her involvement in sports and philanthropy.

Portland Trail Blazers| Jody Allen (via Paul G. Allen Trust) – $20.3 billion Net Worth

Minnesota Timberwolves v Portland Trail Blazers
Source: Steph Chambers / Getty

Jody Allen, sister of the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, manages the Paul G. Allen Trust.

She is known for her work in philanthropy, conservation, and continuing her brother’s legacy in sports ownership.

Indiana Pacers | Herbert Simon – $3.4 billion Net Worth, Steven Rales – $12.5 billion Net Worth, Combined: $15.9 billion Net Worth

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Herbert Simon, a real estate mogul, has been a long-time owner of the Pacers and is known for his contributions to the Indianapolis community.

Steven Rales, an industrialist, is a co-owner and a prominent figure in the business world.

Brooklyn Nets | Joe and Clara Wu Tsai (majority) – $13.7 billion Net Worth

USA-ENTERTAINMENT-BASKET-NBA-AWARDS
Source: LISA O’CONNOR / Getty

Joe Tsai, co-founder of Alibaba, and his wife Clara Wu Tsai are known for their philanthropy and involvement in sports.

Joe Tsai is a prominent figure in global business and has brought a global perspective to the Nets.

Atlanta Hawks | Tony Ressler (majority) – $12.2 billion Net Worth, Sara Blakely – $1.2 billion Net Worth, Combined: $13.4 billion Net Worth

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Tony Ressler, a private equity executive, and Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx, are a dynamic duo in business and sports.

Ressler is known for his leadership in finance, while Blakely is celebrated as a self-made entrepreneur.

Milwaukee Bucks | Wes Edens – $4.0 billion Net Worth, Jimmy and Dee Haslam – $6.8 billion Net Worth, Combined: $10.8 billion Net Worth

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Wes Edens, a private equity investor, and Jimmy and Dee Haslam, owners of the Cleveland Browns, are known for their leadership in sports and business.

They played a key role in the Bucks’ 2021 NBA Championship.

Philadelphia 76ers | Josh Harris – $10.7 billion Net Worth

Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers
Source: G Fiume / Getty

Josh Harris, co-founder of Apollo Global Management, is a prominent figure in private equity and sports ownership.

He is also involved with other professional sports teams, including the NHL’s New Jersey Devils & Washington Commanders.

Houston Rockets | Tilman Fertitta – $10.5 billion Net Worth

hc101624rockets
Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Tilman Fertitta, a hospitality mogul and television personality, is known for his restaurant empire and his role as the host of the reality show “Billion Dollar Buyer.”

He brings a business-savvy approach to the Rockets.

Phoenix Suns | Mat Ishbia – $9.8 billion Net Worth

Phoenix Suns Introduce Kevin Durant
Source: Chris Coduto / Getty

Mat Ishbia, CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage, is a former college basketball player who brings his passion for the sport to his ownership of the Suns.

He is known for his energetic leadership and commitment to the team.

Minnesota Timberwolves | Glen Taylor – $2.8 billion Net Worth, Marc Lore – $4.0 billion Net Worth, Alex Rodriguez – $350 million Net Worth, Combined: $7.15 billion Net Worth

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Glen Taylor, a businessman and long-time owner, is joined by Marc Lore, a tech entrepreneur, and Alex Rodriguez, a former MLB star.

Rodriguez’s celebrity status and Lore’s innovative background bring a fresh perspective to the Timberwolves.

Miami Heat | Micky Arison (majority) – $6.2 billion Net Worth

2025 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony
Source: Adam Glanzman / Getty

Micky Arison, chairman of Carnival Corporation, is a well-known figure in the cruise industry.

Under his ownership, the Heat have become one of the NBA’s most successful franchises, winning multiple championships.

Detroit Pistons | Tom Gores – $6.0 billion Net Worth

Boston Celtics v Detroit Pistons
Source: Nic Antaya / Getty

Tom Gores, founder of Platinum Equity, is known for his work in private equity and his commitment to revitalizing the Pistons and the Detroit community.

Los Angeles Lakers | Mark Walter – $5.3 billion Net Worth, Buss family trust – $600 million Net Worth, Combined: $5.9 billion Net Worth

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Mark Walter, a financial executive, and the Buss family, led by Jeanie Buss, are the stewards of the Lakers’ storied legacy.

The Buss family has been synonymous with the Lakers’ success for decades.

Orlando Magic | Dan DeVos – $5.1 billion Net Worth

48th Kennedy Center Honors
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Dan DeVos, part of the Amway family, is known for his involvement in sports and philanthropy.

He has been a steady leader for the Magic.

New Orleans Pelicans | Gayle Benson – $4.7 billion Net Worth

NFL: JAN 04 Saints at Falcons
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Gayle Benson, also owner of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints, is a prominent figure in Louisiana sports and philanthropy.

She is known for her dedication to the community.

Golden State Warriors | Joe Lacob – $1.8 billion Net Worth, Peter Guber – $800 million Net Worth, Combined: $2.6 billion Net Worth

Warriors owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber look on as Harrison Barnes is treated on the court after a fall that stunned him and stopped the game momentarily. The Golden State Warriors played the San Antonio Spurs in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifi
Source: San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Joe Lacob, a venture capitalist, and Peter Guber, a Hollywood producer, have transformed the Warriors into a modern NBA dynasty.

Guber’s entertainment background adds a unique flair to their ownership.

New York Knicks | James Dolan (via Madison Square Garden Company) – $2.5 billion Net Worth

"The Wizard Of Oz At Sphere" Premiere
Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

James Dolan, through Madison Square Garden Company, is a polarizing figure in New York sports.

He is also known for his involvement in the music industry with his band, JD & The Straight Shot.

Washington Wizards | Ted Leonsis – $2.0 billion Net Worth

Toronto Raptors v Washington Wizards
Source: Scott Taetsch / Getty

Ted Leonsis, a tech entrepreneur and sports mogul, owns multiple D.C.-based teams.

He is known for his forward-thinking approach to sports and technology.

Chicago Bulls | Jerry Reinsdorf – $1.7 billion Net Worth

Cleveland Guardians v Chicago White Sox - Game Two
Source: Geoff Stellfox / Getty

Jerry Reinsdorf, a long-time owner of the Bulls, is best known for overseeing the team’s iconic 1990s dynasty led by Michael Jordan.

Utah Jazz | Ryan Smith – $1.5 billion Net Worth, Dwyane Wade (minority) – $170 million Net Worth, Combined: $1.67 billion Net Worth

Los Angeles Clippers v Utah Jazz
Source: Chris Gardner / Getty

Ryan Smith, a tech entrepreneur, and Dwyane Wade, an NBA legend, bring a mix of business acumen and basketball expertise to the Jazz.

Sacramento Kings | Vivek Ranadivé – $700 million Net Worth, Jacobs family – (unknown net worth)

Brooklyn Nets v Sacramento Kings
Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty

Vivek Ranadivé, a tech entrepreneur, is known for his innovative approach to sports ownership.

The Jacobs family, co-owners, remain relatively private.

Oklahoma City Thunder | Clay Bennett – $400 million Net Worth

2025 NBA Finals - Game Seven
Source: Matthew Stockman / Getty

Clay Bennett is best known for relocating the team from Seattle to Oklahoma City.

He is a prominent figure in Oklahoma sports.

San Antonio Spurs | Peter J. Holt – $200 million Net Worth

Milwaukee Bucks v San Antonio Spurs
Source: Ronald Cortes / Getty

Peter J. Holt represents the Holt family’s long-standing ownership of the Spurs.

He is committed to maintaining the team’s legacy.

Boston Celtics | William Chisholm (majority), Wyc Grousbeck (minority) – (unknown net worth)

'We didn't want to go out like that': With season on the line and their superstar sidelined, Celtics dig deep and demolish Knicks
Source: Boston Globe / Getty

William Chisholm and Wyc Grousbeck are dedicated to preserving the Celtics’ rich history and success.

They are respected figures in sports ownership.

Charlotte Hornets | Gabe Plotkin, Rick Schnall – (unknown Net Worth)

Orlando Magic v Charlotte Hornets
Source: David Jensen / Getty

Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall recently acquired the Hornets.

They aim to bring new energy and success to the franchise.

Ranking The NBA’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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