Chico Bean Gets Real About Fatherhood, Laughter, and Prom Season

Chico Bean cherishes the camaraderie and support among the comics on his comedy tour.

As a father, Chico is intentional about being present and building a strong bond with his daughter.

Chico splurged on his daughter's $5K custom prom dress to give her an experience he never had growing up.

Source: Keisha Nicole Show / The Breakroom

When Chico Bean calls Houston his second home, you can hear the love in his voice. And when I caught up with him ahead of the We The Ones Comedy Tour stop on May 9, he brought exactly what you’d expect: jokes, charm, honesty, and a whole lot of heart.

Of course, we started with the tour. Chico said life on the road has been “beautiful,” and for him, the best part is the bond between the comics. He talked about the camaraderie, the way they learn from each other, laugh with each other, and genuinely support one another. That matters. You can tell this isn’t just a lineup of funny people cashing checks. This sounds like a group that enjoys being in the room together, and that kind of energy always makes its way to the stage.

Now yes, the conversation had its playful moments too. If you know me, then you already know I had to stir the pot a little. And if you know Chico, then you know he was ready with the jokes. That back-and-forth made the interview fun, but the most powerful moment came when we shifted to family.

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Chico opened up about his daughter going to prom and getting ready for college, and that’s when the interview took a deeper turn. He spoke about fatherhood in such a real and grounded way. He said it feels surreal watching time move so fast. One day you’re holding your baby in your arms, and the next, she’s headed to prom and preparing for her next chapter in life.

What stood out most was how intentional he is as a father. Chico shared that his own father was killed when he was a baby, so he didn’t grow up with a blueprint. He’s had to build his own version of fatherhood. And honestly, that made what he said hit even harder. He talked about being present for the big moments and the small ones too, all to build trust and a real connection with his daughter. Not just showing up for pictures, but showing up in a way that matters.

That kind of presence means something, especially for daughters. Chico made it clear that being involved in her life now is about more than prom send-off photos. It’s about making sure she knows she will always have someone to lean on as she grows into adulthood.

And then came the prom price tag.

When I asked him about the growing conversation around how much parents are spending on prom these days, Chico did not hold back. He revealed that his daughter’s dress cost $5,000. Yes, $5,000. But before anybody starts clutching pearls, there’s more to the story. His daughter designed the dress herself, and it was custom-made from her vision.

For Chico, it wasn’t just about the money. It was about being in a position to give his child something he never had growing up. He kept it real, saying if he had asked for something that expensive back in the day, his mama would’ve looked at him like he’d lost his mind. But now, he sees it as a blessing to provide and to create experiences for his daughter that feel special.

That’s what made this conversation stick with me. Yes, Chico Bean is funny. Yes, he can joke his way through almost anything. But underneath all of that is a father who is deeply proud, deeply present, and deeply aware of what these milestones mean.

So if you’re heading to see Chico Bean when the We The Ones Comedy Tour hits Houston, know this: you’re getting the laughs, but you’re also supporting somebody with real heart behind the humor. And that always makes the story better.