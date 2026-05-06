Listen Live
Close
Good Morning H-Town

How to Celebrate Your Teacher for Teacher Appreciation Week

Teacher Appreciation Week isn’t just about gifts

Published on May 6, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Battle of students in classroom
Source: PJPhoto69 / Getty

1. Write a Handwritten Thank You Note
Simple but powerful. Teachers consistently say this means the most.
2. Gift Cards Go a Long Way
Coffee shops, restaurants, or school supplies — practical wins every time.
3. Bring Breakfast or Lunch
Organize with others and surprise them with a meal.
4. Donate Classroom Supplies
Many teachers spend their own money — help lighten that load.
5. Personalized Gifts
Think mugs, tote bags, or custom items they’ll actually use.
6. Give a Social Media Shoutout
Post your favorite teacher and show them some public love.
7. Volunteer Your Time
Offer help with classroom activities or school events.
8. Flowers or Snacks
A small gesture can brighten their entire week.
9. Organize a Group Gift
Team up with others for something bigger and meaningful.
10. Simply Say “Thank You”
Never underestimate genuine appreciation face-to-face.

Why It Matters
Teacher Appreciation Week isn’t just about gifts — it’s about recognizing the real impact educators have on our lives and communities.
In a city like Houston, showing love to teachers helps strengthen schools, families, and the future.

Final Word
You don’t need to spend a lot — just be intentional. Whether it’s a note, a meal, or a simple thank you, every gesture counts.
Because behind every success story… there’s a teacher.

Related Tags

Houston

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals

Cardi B Takes Legal Action Against Tasha K Over Offset Comments

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Lollapalooza Festival

10 Takeaways From Isaiah Rashad’s ’IT'S BEEN AWFUL’ Album

Hip-Hop Wired
Canelo v Crawford

Dave Chappelle Brought Kanye West Onstage After Comedy Set

Hip-Hop Wired
Drake signs autographs for the first 500 fans that ordered his new album "Take Care" at the Queen St

Drake’s Rolex From ‘Take Care’ Album Cover Reportedly Sells For $500K

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

No One Asked You, Sir: Slim Thug Says He Can’t Date Megan Thee Stallion After Her Klay Thompson Breakup–’I’m Good’

Big Mama Brunch 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Show Mom She Means The World! Enter The Big Mama Brunch Giveaway

Mikki's Soulfood Cafe
51 Items
H-Town  |  Jarrett Huff

50 Must-Try Houston Restaurants You Need to Visit at Least Once

Prison to Hollywood
13 Items
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

The R&B Tour
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to The Raymond and Brown Tour at NRG Stadium

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close