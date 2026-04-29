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LeBron: “I’m One of One” While Honoring Jordan Legacy

As LeBron James nears the end of his career, he’s weighing in on the GOAT debate—praising Michael Jordan while urging fans to respect both.

Published on April 29, 2026

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As LeBron James nears the final stretch of his NBA career, the debate over whether he or Michael Jordan is the greatest of all time continues to follow him. Speaking in a series of interviews with ESPN, James reflected on Jordan’s influence and made it clear he has nothing but respect for the Chicago Bulls legend.

Miami Heat v Charlotte Bobcats - Game Four
Source: Streeter Lecka / Getty

“I hope I made him proud at least, wearing that No. 23,” James said, praising Jordan’s midrange game, post play, and unmatched will to win. At the same time, James emphasized that both players brought different strengths to the court. “I think I am a one-of-one player. And MJ, as well,” he said, noting their contrasting styles—his as a pass-first, point-forward and Jordan’s as a dominant scorer.

James also called the GOAT debate “tiring,” urging fans to appreciate both players without diminishing either legacy. Still, he acknowledged criticism he’s faced, particularly his 4-6 NBA Finals record compared to Jordan’s 6-0 mark.

“When I was younger, I used to listen to it,” James admitted. “People would rather you not make the Finals than lose in them, which is crazy.” Over time, he said, he’s learned to take pride in his accomplishments, including multiple scoring milestones and eight straight Finals appearances.

Growing up in Akron, Ohio, James said Jordan inspired his dreams—from hitting game-winners to having his own signature sneakers. “I never thought I could be him,” he said, “but I dreamed of following that path.”

In the end, James believes both legends can be celebrated. “We’re both great,” he said.

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