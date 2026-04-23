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Houston Students Empowered at Youth Fest One Wins $500 Prize

Houston Students Empowered at Youth Fest One Wins $500 Prize

 Energy, opportunity, and inspiration filled the room as YEW (pronounced “You”) Fest brought together 100 students from Alief

Published on April 23, 2026

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Source: Radio One / Radio One

 Energy, opportunity, and inspiration filled the room as YEW (pronounced “You”) Fest brought together 100 students from Alief ISD for a powerful, half-day workforce accelerator designed to prepare the next generation for success.

I had the opportunity to host this impactful event alongside Jalamashay, helping guide students through a morning focused on real-world connections and career exposure. Held during school hours from 8:30 AM to 12:50 PM, YEW Youth Fest created a direct bridge between students and professionals across multiple industries.

From entrepreneurs and financial institutions to technology leaders and workforce mentors, students engaged with leaders who are actively shaping Houston’s economic future. The mission was clear — provide access, insight, and real opportunity to young people ready to take the next step.

Alief ISD, one of the most diverse school districts in Texas, serves more than 36,000 students representing over 90 languages and cultures. Events like YEW Youth Fest are critical in expanding exposure to entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and high-growth career pathways as students prepare for life beyond the classroom.

One of the standout moments of the day came when a student walked away with a $500 prize, highlighting the real rewards and opportunities being created through initiatives like this.

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