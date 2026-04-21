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Drake’s ‘ICEMAN’ Release Date Finally Revealed

Drake’s ‘ICEMAN’ Rollout Has Fans Waiting For Ice To Melt, Release Date Revealed

Drake is kicking off one of his most unconventional album rollouts yet with ICEMAN.

Published on April 21, 2026

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Drake is kicking off one of his most unconventional album rollouts yet with ICEMAN.

We’ve seen creative rollouts before, J. Cole hitting the road in a hoopty to promote his project, or Kanye West and 50 Cent going head-to-head with the same day releasees. Now Drizzy is taking taking things to a whole different level.

The 6 God installed massive blocks of ice outside Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu, hinting that his album release date is hidden somewhere inside the sculpture. 

After dropping the location, fans quickly pulled up and started crowding around the display, trying to figure out how to speed up the melting process. Security eventually stepped in, putting up signs warning people not to touch the ice due to safety concerns.

Twitch streamer Kishka struck gold while breaking the ice blocks. Finding a blue bag with the labeled, “Freeze The World.” Inside was a poster revealing the album release date for ICEMAN, May 15.

The questions we need to know…

Internet “ice experts” say 4-6 days.

Is this a W album roll out?

LOL

Another idea on how to speed the process up.

Drake’s ‘ICEMAN’ Rollout Has Fans Waiting For Ice To Melt, Release Date Revealed was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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