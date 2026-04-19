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Walking With Purpose: Hosting the Fight to End HIV In Houston

Today, Jas and I had the opportunity to be part of something bigger than ourselves—the Walk to End HIV, powered by Allies in Hope

Published on April 18, 2026

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Walk to End HIV
Source: Walk to End HIV / Allies in Hope

Today, Jas and I had the opportunity to be part of something bigger than ourselves—the Walk to End HIV, powered by Allies in Hope.

Not only did we show up and get tested, we also had the honor of hosting the event—and connecting with so many incredible people along the way.

This year’s walk took place at Memorial Park, bringing together the Houston community for a powerful cause. The event, which has been going strong for over 30 years, continues to unite individuals, families, and organizations in the fight to end HIV while raising awareness and critical funding for prevention, testing, housing, and support services. (Walk to End HIV)

Originally scheduled earlier in the year, the 2026 walk was moved to April 18—making today’s turnout even more meaningful as the community showed up strong. (Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber)

From smiles to stories, we took pictures with so many people who came out to support, share love, and stand together. The energy was real. The purpose was clear.

This wasn’t just a walk—it was a reminder that the fight isn’t over, but neither is the hope.

Check out the pictures below:

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