Trending on the Timeline: Papoose Sets the Record Straight on Claressa Shields Rumors

Source: ione nicole thomas / IONE, VIA NICOLE THOMAS Who did it, who done it, and who needs to quit it? If you missed the latest drop from DJ Misses on her “Trending on the Timeline” segment, grab your cup because the tea is piping hot. We know you have been scrolling, looking for the real conversations shaping our culture right now. When it comes to finding out who did it, who done it, and who needs to quit it, there is only one place you need to be.

Papoose Clears the Air on Claressa Shields Papoose sat down with Vlad TV to address the heavy rumors swirling around his personal life—a conversation that had everyone talking, from the group chat to the barbershop. Papoose and Remy Ma have long been held up as a power couple in hip-hop, celebrated for their loyalty, public support, and resilience through Remy’s legal challenges and her return to music. But in recent months, talk of their separation shook the culture. Folks wanted to know what really happened and who else might be involved.