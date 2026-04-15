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A’ja Wilson Signs Record $5M Deal to Stay with Aces

A’ja Wilson is staying in Las Vegas after signing a record three-year, $5 million supermax deal with the Aces marking the richest contract in WNBA history!

Published on April 15, 2026

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A’ja Wilson has agreed to a three-year, $5 million supermax contract to remain with the Las Vegas Aces, according to ESPN. The fully guaranteed deal is the largest in WNBA history and was negotiated by agent Jade-Li English of Klutch Sports Group. While the Aces confirmed the signing, they did not release financial details.

Las Vegas Aces 2025 WNBA Championship Victory Parade And Rally
Source: Ian Maule / Getty

Wilson, 29, continues to build one of the most dominant careers in basketball. Last season, she made history by becoming the first player in either the WNBA or NBA to win the scoring title, MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and Finals MVP all in the same year. She averaged 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.6 steals while shooting over 50% from the field.

Since being selected No. 1 overall by Las Vegas in 2018, Wilson has transformed the franchise into a powerhouse. She led the Aces to their first championship in 2022 and followed it with another title in 2023, earning Finals MVP honors along the way. Her résumé also includes seven All-Star selections, five First Team All-WNBA honors and four All-Defensive First Team nods.

Before turning pro, Wilson starred under Dawn Staley at South Carolina, winning a national title in 2017. Internationally, she has captured two Olympic gold medals with Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics and Paris Games.

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