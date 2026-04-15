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Usher & Chris Brown Got Y’all Acting DIFFERENT for These Tickets

Usher & Chris Brown Got Y’all Acting DIFFERENT for These Tickets

Published on April 15, 2026

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Keisha Nicole Show
Source: Keisha Nicole Show / 979TheBox

Listen… I knew the second Usher and Chris Brown announced this tour, it was gonna be a problem — but baby, I didn’t know it was gonna be THIS.  The energy around this tour is crazy because we’re talking about two of the biggest performers in R&B history hitting one stage. Usher — the blueprint. Chris Brown — the evolution. Both fresh off major runs, both with catalogs FULL of hits, and now they coming together? Yeah… this is not a regular concert, this is a moment. And clearly, the people feel it too because the way y’all are reacting?? I’m screaming.

Now let’s talk about these comments because y’all are WILD.  I seen somebody say they’d call in sick to work, somebody else said they’d beg every day online until they get noticed, and one person said they’d sell something they probably shouldn’t even be selling. Then you got folks saying “I’ll do WHATEVER 97.9 The Box tells me to do!” — okayyyy, noted! And don’t even get me started on our own crew… Bennett talking about he’ll go straight for these tickets, J-Que said he’ll be a whole backup dancer, and somebody else said they’d run down the street butt naked — sir??? The desperation is real, but honestly… I get it.

Because let’s be real — tickets for a tour like this? They’re not cheap, and they’re not easy to get. This is one of those shows where you either plan ahead or pray hard, okay? But that just shows you how big this tour really is. It’s not just about the music, it’s about the experience, the nostalgia, the PERFORMANCE. So if you’re trying to get in that building, just know… you might have to get creative! Good luck, H-Town… because y’all are not playing about this one!

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