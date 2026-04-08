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How to Find the Right Running Shoe for a Half Marathon

Preparing for a half marathon is about more than just training miles and endurance—it starts from the ground up with the right pair of running shoes

Published on April 8, 2026

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Nike Men's Promina 4 Shoes | $49.99
Source: Nike / General


Preparing for a half marathon is about more than just training miles and endurance—it starts from the ground up with the right pair of running shoes.

Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced runner, choosing the right shoe can make a huge difference in performance, comfort, and injury prevention.

One of the first steps is understanding your running style and foot type. Some runners need extra stability for overpronation, while others benefit from neutral cushioning for a more natural stride. Visiting a specialty running store for a gait analysis can help you identify what works best for your body.

Top running brands like Nike, Adidas, and Brooks offer a wide range of models designed specifically for long-distance training and race day performance.

Cushioning is another key factor. Half marathon training involves high mileage, so shoes with responsive but protective midsoles help reduce impact on joints while maintaining energy return over long runs.

Fit is just as important as technology. Runners should make sure there is enough toe room—about a thumb’s width between your longest toe and the front of the shoe—to avoid discomfort during long runs when feet naturally swell.

It’s also recommended to break in your shoes during training. Never wear brand-new shoes on race day. Instead, log several training runs to ensure comfort and identify any pressure points early.

Finally, consider having two pairs of shoes—one for daily training and another reserved for race day—to extend shoe life and maximize performance.

With the right footwear, your half marathon journey becomes smoother, safer, and a lot more enjoyable from start to finish.

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