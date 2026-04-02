Disney Brings Cool KIDS’ SUMMER to Houston with Surprise Visit

Source: General / Radio One Houston

Our friends from Disney stopped by Radio ONE Houston with some exciting news, and they did not come alone.



Mickey Mouse made a surprise appearance, turning what would have been a regular office day into a full blown Disney Party. From smiles across the building to unforgettable photo moments, the visit brought a wave of energy and reminded everyone just how magical Disney can be.

The visit was part of the rollout for Cool KIDS’ SUMMER, a seasonal celebration happening at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida from May 26 through September 8. Designed for families and kids of all ages, the experience introduces limited time entertainment, refreshed attractions, and interactive fun across all four theme parks. The goal is simple: bring out the kid in everyone and create moments families can enjoy together.

Source: General / Radio One Houston

Houston is one of the featured stops for the Cool KIDS’ SUMMER pop up, with Hermann Park hosting the activation on April 2. The summer experience itself will include playful offerings like GoofyCore at EPCOT, where Goofy leads guests through games and activities, and Jessie’s Roundup at Magic Kingdom, featuring music, dancing, and interactive fun with Toy Story favorites. Families can also expect special character appearances at select Disney resorts, including visits from Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

Source: Cool Kids’ Summer / Disney

In addition to the limited time experiences, Disney is rolling out new and updated attractions for the summer. Enhancements are coming to Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, while Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live will bring interactive entertainment to Hollywood Studios. Guests can also look forward to new experiences featuring Bluey and Bingo at Animal Kingdom, along with the debut of the 4D show Zootopia Better Zoogether. Families ready to plan their summer adventure can find more information and secure special offers now at DisneyWorld.com.