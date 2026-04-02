Blame The Comic Wins Big At HOU Got Jokes In Houston

Source: General / 97.9 The Box

Houston showed up and showed out for 97.9 The Box’s HOU Got Jokes, the comedy competition that took over the Houston Improv on April 1 for a night packed with raw talent, big laughs, and breakout moments. The event brought together some of the city’s funniest rising comedians, all competing for a life changing opportunity to hit one of the biggest comedy stages in the country.

Nearly 100 local comedians submitted clips to 97.9 The Box, each hoping to earn a shot at the spotlight.

From that pool, five standout finalists were selected: Keisha Hunt, Lil Darrel, Jeff Shelley, Brandon Brickz, and Blame The Comic. Each comedian was given five minutes on stage to deliver their best material, knowing one winner would be chosen to open for the highly anticipated We Them Ones comedy tour stop in Houston.

Source: General / 97.9 The Box

The stakes were high, with We Them Ones standing as one of comedy’s most talked about touring shows. This year’s lineup features heavy hitters like Mike Epps, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, Chico Bean, Mojo Brookzz, Tony Roberts, T.K. Kirkland, Just Nesh, and Navv Greene, making the opening slot an opportunity that could instantly elevate a comedian’s career.

Source: General / 97.9 The Box

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Adding even more credibility to the competition, the judging panel featured some of the most respected voices in comedy, including Ali Siddiq, Marcus D. Wiley, and Billy Sorrells. Each judge evaluated the finalists based on stage presence, originality, delivery, and crowd engagement. Between sets, Jala Mashay, the newest addition to The Box family, caught up with the judges to break down each performance and give the audience real time insight into what separated good from great.

The night also featured strong on stage energy from The Box’s own Keisha Nicole, Young Jas, DJ J-Que, and G-Man, keeping the crowd engaged from start to finish. One of the most talked about moments came when Houston’s self appointed “Freestyle King” J-Mac jumped in with an impromptu freestyle that had the entire room reacting.



When it was all said and done, Blame The Comic emerged as the winner, earning the chance to open for the We Them Ones tour on May 9 at the Toyota Center. A major moment not just for the comedian, but for Houston’s growing stand up scene.