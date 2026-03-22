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Kevin Durant Passes Michael Jordan in Historic Night

History was made in Houston as Kevin Durant officially passed Michael Jordan on the NBA’s all-time scoring list in a thrilling win over the

Published on March 22, 2026

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BHM Campaign Featuring Kevin Durant
Source: Nike / BHM Campaign Featuring Kevin Durant

History was made in Houston as Kevin Durant officially passed Michael Jordan on the NBA’s all-time scoring list in a thrilling win over the Miami Heat.

Coming into the game, Durant needed just 26 points to surpass Jordan’s legendary total of 32,292 career points. By the end of the night, he delivered exactly what was needed—and then some.

Durant finished with 27 points, pushing his career total to 32,294 points, officially moving him into 5th place all-time. 

The historic moment came in the fourth quarter, when Durant knocked down a clutch three-pointer from the corner—fitting for a player whose scoring ability has defined an era. 

And in true Hollywood fashion, the night didn’t stop there.

With the game on the line, Durant’s potential game-winner missed—but teammate Amen Thompson tipped it in at the buzzer, giving the Houston Rockets a dramatic 123–122 victory. 

This wasn’t just another stat milestone—this was a generational shift.

Michael Jordan’s 32,292 points stood as one of the most iconic marks in basketball history. For Durant to pass it speaks to his longevity, consistency, and unmatched scoring versatility. From pull-up threes to mid-range precision and effortless finishes, Durant has built one of the most complete scoring arsenals the game has ever seen.

Now in a Rockets uniform, Durant isn’t just chasing wins—he’s climbing basketball immortality.

Next on the list? Kobe Bryant.

And if this night proved anything, it’s this—Kevin Durant isn’t done writing

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