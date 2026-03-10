Listen Live
Dwight Howard Files To Divorce Amy Luciani, Royce Reed Reacts

Unbothered Baller Dwight Howard Files For Divorce After Drug Abuse Allegations From Amy Luciani, Royce Reed Swiftly Shades Sudden Split

Published on March 9, 2026

Two days after Amy Luciani accused Dwight Howard of struggling with a drug addiction, he filed for divorce and demanded that she leave his mansion. His ex, Royce Reed, wasted no time shading the situation on social media.

Dwight Howard x Amy Luciani x Royce Reed
Source: Jerritt Clark/ Monica Morgan

The family fallout the rapper tearfully described on social media has spiraled into divorce drama in one business day. According to TMZ, Howard petitioned to end the marriage on Monday (March 9) morning, stating the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

The contentious couple are still newlyweds, with a marriage date of Jan. 11, 2025. However, it doesn’t seem like the honeymoon phase lasted long. As BOSSIP previously reported, Luciani revealed in a bombshell Instagram Live that she called the police on Howard multiple times in that short span amid his alleged drug addiction.

Amy Luciani’s Allegations About Dwight Howard

The Love & Hip-Hop alum claimed the issues run deeper than their rocky relationship, and continues to affect her stepchildren. She now claims that Child Protective Services took their daughter due to these ongoing issues.

“This is not him. This is not Dwight. This is trauma, this is everything he been through but now the kids. I have to advocate for the kids. And I can’t go down for what he’s doing. So, they took our daughter and I’m just sitting there like do I speak up or be quiet? What do I do?” she asked, turning to social media as a last resort.

“I caught this man forcing our 12-year-old son to cover for him, he had him lying. I recorded it. He’s coaching our son to lie on me and I had to record it. I try to tell everybody that he needs help and don’t nobody want to listen because he got the money. Y’all don’t understand, I live with him. He needs some help,” she continued.

Luciani explained that these two alleged incidents were the last straws for her to come forward publicly. Throughout the video, she held up and poured out multiple containers of white powder, saying, “This is what I’m losing my marriage to.”

“Now look what I have to do to protect myself. My husband put himself in a position to where CPS was called to our house 3x in less than two months but three days ago, they were called again and this time they left with our daughter. I have personally had to call the police on him 3 times in a barely 14-month marriage,” she added.

Dwight Howard’s Non-Reaction To Amy Luciani and Royce Reed

Dwight Howard didn’t address Luciani’s claims or his ex, Royce Reed, entering the chat to double down on abuse allegations and Luciani’s dismissive reaction.

Instead, the NBA star was caught cheesing courtside on the Jumbotron at the Lakers vs. Knicks game the next day. After playing it up to the camera, he stood up to wave and smile to the crowd. Hours later, he was filing divorce papers, which “demand[s] exclusive use of his Georgia mansion” that Luciani stated they shared.

It’s not the first time the whirlwind couple split. Six months into the marriage, Luciani was the one to file for divorce. Back in July, she requested fairly split marital assets “real and personal property,” and alimony. Months later, they reconciled after she said close friends encouraged her to stay in the relationship.

Reed moved even faster than her ex to seemingly react to the divorce news. On Instagram Story, she posted a Rocky meme that said “Throw the damn towel!” with the caption, “Yikes!”

Unbothered Baller Dwight Howard Files For Divorce After Drug Abuse Allegations From Amy Luciani, Royce Reed Swiftly Shades Sudden Split was originally published on bossip.com

