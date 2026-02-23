What You Must Have If You’re Going to the Houston Rodeo

Source: David Settle / Radio One

If you’re heading to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo at NRG Park in Houston, you need to come prepared. The rodeo is more than just bulls and concerts — it’s a full Texas experience. Here’s exactly what you must have before you step out.







1. Your Ticket and ID







This is non-negotiable. Whether you’re there for the livestock show, carnival, or concert inside NRG Stadium, make sure you have your digital or printed ticket ready. Bring a valid ID, especially if you plan to purchase alcohol.







2. The Right Outfit







Rodeo fashion matters, but comfort matters more.



Cowboy hat (straw for daytime, felt for evening)

Boots or comfortable walking shoes

Jeans or denim

Light jacket for cooler nights







You’ll be walking a lot, so style it up — but make sure you can last all day.







3. A Small Bag







Bags must meet size requirements, so keep it small. Expect security checks at entry gates. Pack light to move quickly through lines.





Essentials to carry:



Phone

Wallet

Portable charger

Lip balm or sunscreen









4. Cashless Payment Method







Most vendors inside the park are cashless. Bring a debit or credit card, or use mobile pay.







5. Weather Protection







Houston weather can change quickly.



Sunscreen for daytime

Sunglasses

Comfortable layers

Refillable water bottle to stay hydrated on the grounds









6. Game Plan







The rodeo grounds are huge. Plan ahead:



Know your concert start time

Arrive early for parking

Decide if you’re riding carnival rides or just exploring food and vendors

Set a meetup location if you’re going with friends









What Not to Bring







Leave these at home:



Outside alcohol

Weapons or fireworks

Large backpacks

Professional camera equipment

Drones or scooters







Security is strict, so don’t risk getting turned away.







The Houston rodeo is about tradition, music, food, and Texas pride. Come prepared, dress the part, and plan your day so you can enjoy everything from the livestock show to the live performances.