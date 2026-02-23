Listen Live
What You Must Have If You’re Going to the Houston Rodeo

If you’re heading to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo at NRG Park in Houston, you need to come prepared

Published on February 23, 2026

Black Heritage Day
Source: David Settle / Radio One

If you’re heading to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo at NRG Park in Houston, you need to come prepared. The rodeo is more than just bulls and concerts — it’s a full Texas experience. Here’s exactly what you must have before you step out.



1. Your Ticket and ID



This is non-negotiable. Whether you’re there for the livestock show, carnival, or concert inside NRG Stadium, make sure you have your digital or printed ticket ready. Bring a valid ID, especially if you plan to purchase alcohol.



2. The Right Outfit



Rodeo fashion matters, but comfort matters more.

Cowboy hat (straw for daytime, felt for evening)
Boots or comfortable walking shoes
Jeans or denim
Light jacket for cooler nights



You’ll be walking a lot, so style it up — but make sure you can last all day.



3. A Small Bag



Bags must meet size requirements, so keep it small. Expect security checks at entry gates. Pack light to move quickly through lines.


Essentials to carry:

Phone
Wallet
Portable charger
Lip balm or sunscreen




4. Cashless Payment Method



Most vendors inside the park are cashless. Bring a debit or credit card, or use mobile pay.



5. Weather Protection



Houston weather can change quickly.

Sunscreen for daytime
Sunglasses
Comfortable layers
Refillable water bottle to stay hydrated on the grounds




6. Game Plan



The rodeo grounds are huge. Plan ahead:

Know your concert start time
Arrive early for parking
Decide if you’re riding carnival rides or just exploring food and vendors
Set a meetup location if you’re going with friends




What Not to Bring



Leave these at home:

Outside alcohol
Weapons or fireworks
Large backpacks
Professional camera equipment
Drones or scooters



Security is strict, so don’t risk getting turned away.



The Houston rodeo is about tradition, music, food, and Texas pride. Come prepared, dress the part, and plan your day so you can enjoy everything from the livestock show to the live performances.

