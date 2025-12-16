Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Nia Long and Larenz Tate's Netflix Movie Adds New Cast Members

Nia Long and Larenz Tate’s Maxwell-Inspired Netflix Movie Adds New Cast Members

The movie is based on a song by Maxwell from his debut album, "Urban Hang Suite," but not much else is known about the plot.

Published on December 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

"Remembering Love Jones" - 2025 American Black Film Festival
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Nia Long and Larenz Tate are already on board Eugene Ashe’s latest project, Don’t Ever Wonder. The Sylvie’s Love director co-wrote the script with Kay Oyegun for the upcoming Netflix movie.

Late last week, ten more cast members were announced, and there were a bunch of familiar faces.

Blair Underwood, Laz Alonso, Susan Kelechi Watson, Pauletta Washington and Dennis Haysbert have been added, along with Chanté Adams, who starred in A Journal for Jordan, Algee Smith of The New Edition Story and Euphoria, Grasie Mercedes of Grand Crew, Navia Robinson from Raven’s Home and Yolonda Ross, who starred on The Chi, join the cast as well.

Maxwell is among the producers who include James Lopez, Charles D. King and Poppy Hanks for Macro Film Studios. John D. Hammond, Tate, and Long are also aboard as executive producers. Macro has backed other projects, including Judas and the Black Messiah, which won an Oscar for its star, Daniel Kaluuya.

So far, nobody knows exactly what the plot of the movie will be, other than its a love story. Maxwell’s 1996 debut Urban Hang Suite includes the hit “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder)” from which the movie’s title is drawn. Along with the late D’Angelo, Maxwell is considered to be an essential artist in the ‘neo-soul’ movement, a group of creatively aligned artists who released classic albums in the ’90s and the early aughts.

“Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder)” was the album’s second single, which eventually climbed to #8 on the Billboard R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart. The song’s success helped Urban Hang Suite go platinum, establishing Maxwell as a superstar at just 23 years old.

The song definitively reassures a beloved partner that they are adored, desired and wanted, and is considered among Maxwell’s most gorgeous mid-tempo ballads. So it’s safe to say we can expect a love story that plays up the chemistry Long and Tate already displayed in Love Jones, the 1997 romance that put both of their careers on an upward trajectory.


“I’ve always loved a classic Hollywood story; the big, sweeping ones, like The Way We Were, Mahogany, Paris Blues…,” Ashe told Final Draft in September. “The chemistry between the characters, chance meetings, and the themes of ‘unfinished business’. Those big Hollywood endings, the melodrama and the pacing, the framing of big, beautiful shots on Super 16. Those films were definitely an influence on me when I was writing Sylvie’s Love and I wanted the end result to mimic the feel of the great classics.”

https://twitter.com/agathaismyfrie1/status/1999223873015796066?s=20

Nia Long and Larenz Tate’s Maxwell-Inspired Netflix Movie Adds New Cast Members was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

2025 Essence Festival Of Culture

Nas Claims Eminem Declined To Be Featured On His Album 'Life Is Good'

Hip-Hop Wired
A Conversation With Clipse

Cream Of The Crop: The Best Rap Albums Of 2025

Hip-Hop Wired
Rep. Robert Garcia holds ICE hearings in Los Angeles

Jasmine Crockett Clarifies Stance On Israel & Gaza Following "Coordinated Social Media Attack"

Hip-Hop Wired
Disco Fever 2018

R&B & Soul Singer Carl Carlton Dies At 73

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close