What’s Open Thanksgiving Day: Houston Grocery Hours & Liquor Laws

If you’re making last-minute Thanksgiving Day grocery runs in Texas, several major stores will still be open.. but with shortened holiday hours. Here’s a quick look at which retailers you can count on for those forgotten ingredients, and which doors will be shut for the holiday.

Several Texas grocery chains will operate with limited hours on Thanksgiving Day. H-E-B will open early from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m., while Kroger and Randalls will offer slightly longer service windows from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Whole Foods will welcome shoppers from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Central Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Dollar General stores will also remain open, though hours may vary by location. CVS will operate with reduced hours, so shoppers should check their local store before heading out.

On the flip side, several major retailers will remain closed for the holiday.

Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Target, Costco, and Best Buy will all shut their doors on Thanksgiving, giving employees the day off and leaving customers to plan their shopping accordingly.

When it comes to alcohol purchases, Texas law plays a major role in what you can and cannot buy on Thanksgiving.

All liquor stores in Texas are closed on Thanksgiving Day—as well as Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, and every Sunday—due to state regulations. That means you won’t be able to purchase bottles of vodka, whiskey, tequila, or any other distilled spirits on the holiday. However, beer and wine sales are allowed at grocery and convenience stores, following Sunday-style hours that begin at 10 a.m. If your holiday menu or gathering requires liquor, you’ll want to plan ahead and make your purchases before Thanksgiving Day.

With limited hours, store closures, and liquor restrictions, Texas shoppers are encouraged to double-check store times and make holiday lists early to avoid last-minute stress.